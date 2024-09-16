Support the register

National Catholic Register News https://www.ncregister.com/blog/best-in-catholic-blogging-september-16-2024-naj0yw7p

Print issue
Subscribe to our Print Edition

No Darkness at All, Damaged Goods, What Is the Saint Monica Club, and More Great Links!

The Best In Catholic Blogging

‘Dark Forest’
‘Dark Forest’ (photo: hilavoku / Pixabay / CC0 / CC BY-NC-SA 4.0)
Tito Edwards Blogs

No Darkness At All – Mark Belanger at Catholic Stand

Damaged Goods? – Father Derek Sakowski at Catholic Spiritual Direction

Monumental Statue Dedicated to the Eucharist Inaugurated in Rio De Janeiro – Zenit

What is the Saint Monica Club? – Get Fed

Discover the Inspiring Stories Behind These Saints Who Are ‘Princesses of Heaven’ – George Ryan at uCatholic

Opus Anglicanum: Chasuble of Saint Nicholas – Shawn R. Tribe at Liturgical Arts Journal

The Brand New Mystic Update, for All Your Spiritual Needs! - Mystic Update

Balancing the Temporal and the Eternal: Saint Augustine’s Wisdom for Catholic Living – Maria Cecilia Escobedo at Catholic365

o to Big Pulpit for Catholic News, Punditry, and Analysis, Curated for Catholics! – Big Pulpit

Help for the Lost from Saint Anthony – Genesius at Catholic Stand

Follow 'The Best In Catholic Blogging' Contributor on X - Robert Edwards

Creativity and Sacred Music: From the Ashes of Modernism to Cultural Renewal – David Clayton at New Liturgical Movement

Perpetual Eucharistic Adoration Live! – The Chapel in Poland that Saint Maximilian Kolbe Founded via Big Pulpit

Tito Edwards

Tito Edwards Tito Edwards manages Catholic websites for the new evangelization that Pope John Paul II and then Pope Benedict XVI asked for in the third millennium. After a lifetime of living a nominal Catholic life, he reverted completely to his childhood faith that began on the eve of the funeral of Pope John Paul II. He publishes Big Pulpit, Catholic Stand, Ignitum Today, and The American Catholic.

Trending

Subscription Options

  • Subscriber Service CenterAlready a subscriber? Renew or manage your subscription here.

  • Subscribe for just $49.95 $32.50!Start your Register subscription today.

    Subscribe Now

  • Give a Gift SubscriptionBless friends, family or clergy with a gift of the Register.

    Order Now

  • Order Bulk SubscriptionsGet a discount on 6 or more copies sent to your parish, organization or school.

    Order Now

  • Sign-up for E-NewsletterGet Register Updates sent daily or weeklyto your inbox.

    Sign Up