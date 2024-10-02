Support the register

St. Fiacre and Boundaries, Was an Ancient Rite the Same as Same-Sex Marriage, and More Great Links!

The Best In Catholic Blogging

Tito Edwards Blogs

Saint Fiacre, Gardens, and Boundaries – Masha Goepel at Catholic Stand

Was an Ancient Rite the Same as Same-Sex Marriage? – Father Hugh Barbour, O. Praem., at Catholic Answers Magazine

Raising Independent Catholic Kids in an Age of Conformity – Randy Hain at Integrated Catholic Life

A Hand-Carved Home Altar by Mussner G. Vincenzo Ars Sacra – Shawn R. Tribe at Liturgical Arts Journal

What Does Family Prayer Look Like? A Father Of 16 Shares His Tips – Conor Gallagher at Catholic Link

What the Church Really Teaches About Suicide – Casey Chalk at Catholic Answers Magazine

Understanding the September Ember Days with the Help of the Golden Legend – Michael P. Foley at New Liturgical Movement

Five Saints to Pray to if You Are Feeling Lonely – Get Fed

What Was the Babylonian Exile and Why Should I Care? – Clement J. Harrold at Saint Paul Center

The Brand New Mystic Update, for All Your Spiritual Needs! - Mystic Update

How Miracles Help Us – Deacon Steven Greco at Catholic Stand

Go to Big Pulpit for Catholic News, Punditry, and Analysis, Curated for Catholics! – Big Pulpit

These Surprising Numbers From the Bible Can Inspire Patience – Cerith Gardiner at Aleteia

Follow 'The Best In Catholic Blogging' Contributor on X - Robert Edwards

Watch Exorcist Father Chad Ripperger Explain How We Can Raise Our Children to be Virtuous – uCatholic

Perpetual Eucharistic Adoration Live! – The Chapel in Poland that Saint Maximilian Kolbe Founded via Big Pulpit

A Priest’s Touching Message to Parents Bringing Their Children to Mass – Harumi Suzuki at ChurchPOP

