An Invalid Confession, Was Matthew the First Gospel, What Does God Really Want, Martyrs of the Theban Legion, and More Great Links!

The Best In Catholic Blogging

He Talked to Her? Impossible, She’s Not One of Us – Ida Adams at Catholic Stand

“I Absolve You of Your Sins, the Father, the Son and the Holy Spirit” . . . Invalid? – Fr. Z’s Blog

Was Matthew the First Gospel? – Father Dwight Longenecker at Standing On My Head

“Mission-Ready Friendship” Offers a Simple and Practical Blueprint for Life-Changing Faith – Carrie Kline at Ignitum Today

What Does God Really Want? – Jimmy Akin

Idolatry – James Chastek, Ph.L., Ph.D., at Just Thomism

The Martyrs of the Theban Legion – Gregory DiPippo at New Liturgical Movement

The Brand New Mystic Update, for All Your Spiritual Needs! - Mystic Update

Wall to Wall Coverage, Leonardo’s The Last Supper – Catch Light

Go to Big Pulpit for Catholic News, Punditry, and Analysis, Curated for Catholics! – Big Pulpit

Largest Statue of Virgin Mary in the World is in Argentina – Rafael Manuel Tovar at Zenit

What Was the Babylonian Exile and Why Should I Care? – Clement J. Harrold at Saint Paul Center

Perpetual Eucharistic Adoration Live! – The Chapel in Poland that Saint Maximilian Kolbe Founded via Big Pulpit

Tito Edwards Tito Edwards manages Catholic websites for the new evangelization that Pope John Paul II and then Pope Benedict XVI asked for in the third millennium. After a lifetime of living a nominal Catholic life, he reverted completely to his childhood faith that began on the eve of the funeral of Pope John Paul II. He publishes Big Pulpit, Catholic Stand, Ignitum Today, and The American Catholic.

