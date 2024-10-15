An Invalid Confession, Was Matthew the First Gospel, What Does God Really Want, Martyrs of the Theban Legion, and More Great Links!
The Best In Catholic Blogging
He Talked to Her? Impossible, She’s Not One of Us – Ida Adams at Catholic Stand
“I Absolve You of Your Sins, the Father, the Son and the Holy Spirit” . . . Invalid? – Fr. Z’s Blog
Was Matthew the First Gospel? – Father Dwight Longenecker at Standing On My Head
“Mission-Ready Friendship” Offers a Simple and Practical Blueprint for Life-Changing Faith – Carrie Kline at Ignitum Today
What Does God Really Want? – Jimmy Akin
Idolatry – James Chastek, Ph.L., Ph.D., at Just Thomism
The Martyrs of the Theban Legion – Gregory DiPippo at New Liturgical Movement
The Brand New Mystic Update, for All Your Spiritual Needs! - Mystic Update
Wall to Wall Coverage, Leonardo’s The Last Supper – Catch Light
Go to Big Pulpit for Catholic News, Punditry, and Analysis, Curated for Catholics! – Big Pulpit
Largest Statue of Virgin Mary in the World is in Argentina – Rafael Manuel Tovar at Zenit
Follow 'The Best In Catholic Blogging' Contributor on X - Robert Edwards
What Was the Babylonian Exile and Why Should I Care? – Clement J. Harrold at Saint Paul Center
Perpetual Eucharistic Adoration Live! – The Chapel in Poland that Saint Maximilian Kolbe Founded via Big Pulpit
- Keywords:
- The Best in Catholic Blogging