National Catholic Register News https://www.ncregister.com/audio/religious-freedom-matters-s3e2-shawn-peterson

Pope Francis is surrounded by students, teachers and families at a special event to highlight Catholic schools on May 10, 2014, in St. Peter’s Square at the Vatican.
Pope Francis is surrounded by students, teachers and families at a special event to highlight Catholic schools on May 10, 2014, in St. Peter's Square at the Vatican.

Leave the Upper Room: Preaching the Accessibility of Catholic Schools (Season 3 — Ep. 2)

‘We need to go from neighborhood to neighborhood telling people about Catholic schools’ — so says Catholic education pioneer Shawn Peterson.

Joan Frawley Desmond, Andrea Picciotti-Bayer Audio

Shawn Peterson is one of the most dynamic advocates for Catholic education in the country — and, as he tells Religious Freedom Matters, this is the moment when its supporters need to seize the initiative.

There was a time when dynamic Catholic schools “took people from boat to boardroom in one generation.” They made a historic contribution to the common good of the United States; even Hollywood celebrated it in movies like The Bells of St. Mary’s. But during the “lukewarm” 1980s and ’90s, too many institutions watered down or even abandoned their Catholic ethos.

The result: Too many graduates of Catholic schools turned into intolerant pro-abortion progressives and made their way to Capitol Hill and other places of power.

Now, thanks to organizations such as Peterson’s Catholic Education Partners, there’s a flood of new resources to help Catholic schools rekindle the faith and rediscover their ethos. And school choice — the theme of this third season of Religious Freedom Matters — can make Catholic education affordable once again.

But, as Peterson tells me and my co-host, Joan Desmond of the National Catholic Register, we need to meet two huge challenges.

First, ensure that government funding for school choice doesn't come with sinister ideological strings attached. And, second, it’s time to “leave the Upper Room” and spread the message, “neighborhood by neighborhood,” telling ordinary Catholics that they can make faith education an affordable reality — by asking for it. If you’re worried about your children’s Catholic identity, don’t miss this fascinating discussion.

The new Superintendent of Schools for the Archdiocese of Miami, Jim Rigg, greets a student on his first day of school after summer vacation at St. Lawrence Catholic School in Miami, Aug. 18, 2021.

Judy Roberts on Catholics Schools Week 2022, and CNA’s Shannon Mullen (Jan. 29)

Many Catholics across the U.S. are celebrating Catholic schools this week. And there’s reason to applaud all those connected with our Catholic schools for staying open and persevering through what’s now the third academic year impacted by COVID-19. Register correspondent Judy Roberts brings us highlights of Catholic Schools Week. Then we turn to Catholic News Agency’s editor-in-chief Shannon Mullen for an Editors’ Corner discussing news and stories you won’t want to miss.

Jeanette De Melo Register Radio
Titus Brandsma as rector magnificus of the Catholic University of Nijmegen in 1932.

Who Was Titus Brandsma?

Father Brandsma’s beatification cause opened in the Dutch Diocese of Den Bosch in 1952. It was the first process for a candidate killed by the Nazis.

CNA Staff Vatican

