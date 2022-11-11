Midterm Results and USCCB Elections (Nov. 12)

The 2022 midterm elections did not deliver the anticipated Red Wave that was expected to carry the Republicans back to power in Washington, D.C. It did bring some major surprises, however, and left the GOP poised to block President Biden’s agenda for the next two years. What were the biggest takeaways from the midterms? This week on register Radio, we are joined by Lauretta Brown, Register staff writer, who has been covering the midterms. And then, we talk with Register Senior Editor Jonathan Liedl about the upcoming USCCB Fall General Assembly.