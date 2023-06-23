Support the register

National Catholic Register News https://www.ncregister.com/audio/register-radio-june-24-2023-nr2ysi44

Print issue
Subscribe to our Print Edition
The opening day of the 15th Ordinary General Assembly of the Synod of Bishops is seen in the Vatican Synod Hall on Oct. 3, 2018.
The opening day of the 15th Ordinary General Assembly of the Synod of Bishops is seen in the Vatican Synod Hall on Oct. 3, 2018. (photo: Daniel Ibáñez / CNA)

Synod on Synodality Document and Eucharistic Conversion (June 24)

The Synod on Synodality concluded its preparatory phase this week with the release of the planning document that will guide the October gathering of synod members. The document lays out what promises to be a wide-ranging discussion on Pope Francis’ vision of a more inclusive, decentralized and ‘listening’ church. Register Senior Editor Jonathan Liedl joins us with analysis. Then we hear from a young woman who converted from Judaism to Protestantism to Catholicism and now is witnessing to others the power of the Eucharist. Joanna Wischer shares her story.

Jeanette De Melo Register Radio

Trending

Subscription Options

  • Subscriber Service CenterAlready a subscriber? Renew or manage your subscription here.

  • SubscribeStart your Register subscription today.

    Subscribe Now

  • Sign up for 6 Free IssuesTry us out with a free trial subscription.

    Order Now

  • Give a Gift SubscriptionBless friends, family or clergy with a gift of the Register.

    Order Now

  • Order Bulk SubscriptionsGet a discount on 6 or more copies sent to your parish, organization or school.

    Order Now

  • Sign-up for E-NewsletterGet Register Updates sent daily or weeklyto your inbox.

    Sign Up