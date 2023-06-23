Synod on Synodality Document and Eucharistic Conversion (June 24)

The Synod on Synodality concluded its preparatory phase this week with the release of the planning document that will guide the October gathering of synod members. The document lays out what promises to be a wide-ranging discussion on Pope Francis’ vision of a more inclusive, decentralized and ‘listening’ church. Register Senior Editor Jonathan Liedl joins us with analysis. Then we hear from a young woman who converted from Judaism to Protestantism to Catholicism and now is witnessing to others the power of the Eucharist. Joanna Wischer shares her story.