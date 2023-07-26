Support the register

Pilgrims process by candlelight before the Sanctuary of Our Lady of Lourdes in France.
Pilgrims process by candlelight before the Sanctuary of Our Lady of Lourdes in France. (photo: tetrisfun / Shutterstock)

WYD 2023 Lisbon, ‘The Miracle Club’ and Lourdes (July 29)

Hundreds of thousands of young people will meet Pope Francis in Portugal next weekend for World Youth Day. The Holy Father doesn’t want this opportunity to be simply religious tourism — it’s a spiritual pilgrimage. Father Roger Landry joins us now to talk about how WYD people can help us all on our spiritual pilgrimage of life. Then we turn to another well-known pilgrimage site: Lourdes. The film ‘The Miracle Club’ highlights the journey of a group of women to Our Lady’s shrine at Lourdes in France. Register senior editor Joan Desmond reviews the movie and offers her own experience of assisting pilgrims on pilgrimage to Lourdes.

Jeanette De Melo Register Radio

