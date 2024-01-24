How a Supreme Court Case Affects Fishermen and Religious Sisters (Jan. 20)

A Supreme Court case argued last week could have significant implications for a decade-long religious liberty battle fought by the Little Sisters of the Poor. The case is Loper Bright Enterprises, Inc. v. Gina Raimondo which challenges the authority of the federal administrative state to dictate certain rules and regulations related to federal laws. Becket Law’s President and CEO Mark Rienzi joins us today to explain why this seemingly technical case is one of the most important cases of the term. Then we highlight pro-life marches from coast to coast with EWTN News’ Catherine Hadro.