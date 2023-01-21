March for Life 2023 (Jan. 21)

This Friday men and women, young and old from around the country rallied in Washington, D.C., against the tragedy of abortion. Their protest marks the anniversary of Roe v. Wade — which was decided 50 years ago on Jan 22, 1973 — despite the fact that Roe has been overturned. Pro-life organizers told the Register’s national reporter Lauretta Brown that the marches are now more important than ever. She joins now to explain why. Then we turn to a different kind of pro-life question: Is human composting a moral option? Register columnist John Grondelski joins us to explain the Church’s teaching on proper Christian burial.