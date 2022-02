Ash Wednesday is March 2, only days away. Do you know what you’re giving up? EWTN’s Father John Paul Mary Zeller joins me to help us prepare for Lent. Then we turn to something more mundane: pets and their place in our lives. Are pets making our lives better or drawing us away from something greater? Register writers Jonathan Liedl and Peter Jesserer Smith share the lessons they’ve learned in reporting on the value of pets.