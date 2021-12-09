Msgr. Pope on Mental Health and the Holidays, Andrea Picciotti Bayer on Religious Discrimination

Advent is more than half past and the frenzy of the holiday season is in high gear. How do we stay focused on the reason for Christmas? Msgr. Charles Pope brings us St. Paul’s 5-part plan for mental health. Then we turn back to the Supreme Court where oral argument was heard this week on the question: Can local governments discriminate based on religion in school choice programs? EWTN News’ legal analyst Andrea Picciotti Bayer has the story.