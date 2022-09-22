Support the register

Pope Francis and other participants attend the Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions at the Palace of Peace and Reconciliation in Nur-Sultan on Sept. 15.
Kazakhstan, German Synodal Way and Planned Parenthood’s New Business (Sept. 17)

Pope Francis went to Kazakhstan this week to visit the small Catholic community there as well as attend a congress for leaders of world religions. AC Wimmer, an editor and journalist for EWTN News, joins us on Register Radio to discuss the papal trip as well the latest news of the German ‘synodal path.’ Then we turn to Register national reporter Lauretta Brown to look at Planned Parenthood’s thriving ‘transgender services’ business and how a growing number of people are speaking out against the adverse effects of so-called gender transition.

Pope Francis: ‘The West Has Taken the Wrong Paths’

In the course of the in-flight press conference, the Pope also addressed the Russo-Ukrainian War and Ukraine’s right to defend itself, relations between the Holy See and China, and critiques that participation in the Kazakh interreligious congress risks indifferentism.

L to R: Archbishop Coakley and Bishops Conley and Wall enjoy God’s creation along ‘The Way.’ | Diocese of Lincoln

Hooked on the Camino de Santiago (Sept. 24)

‘Hooked on the Camino’ — that’s how one bishop described his fifth pilgrimage on the ancient way of St. James. Recently, three U.S. bishops traveled the Camino de Santiago together for two and half weeks. They shared their pilgrimage experience with the National Catholic Register’s Senior Editor Jonathan Liedl.

