Support the register

National Catholic Register News https://www.ncregister.com/audio/register-radio-20220827-fytzsrhy

Print issue
Subscribe to our Print Edition
A cardinal's red biretta is seen at a Vespers service in St. Peter's Basilica on April 11, 2015.
A cardinal's red biretta is seen at a Vespers service in St. Peter's Basilica on April 11, 2015. (photo: CNA/EWTN News)

20 New Cardinals and an Extraordinary Consistory (Aug. 27)

This is a week of consistories at the Vatican. Three separate consistories were scheduled for Saturday, Aug. 27 – one for Pope Francis to place a red biretta on the heads of 20 new cardinals, a second to approve the canonization of new saints, and a third extraordinary consistory, for which all the cardinals of the Church were invited to Rome to discuss the governance changes brought by the Roman Curia’s new constitution, Praedicate evangelium. EWTN News’ executive editor Matthew Bunson is covering these events in Rome. Before his trip Matthew gave us a preview on what to expect during this unusually busy August at the Vatican. Then Andrea Picciotti-Bayer talks Religious Liberty across the globe, with a look at China, Nicaragua and Nigeria.

Jeanette De Melo Register Radio

Trending

Subscription Options

  • Subscriber Service CenterAlready a subscriber? Renew or manage your subscription here.

  • SubscribeStart your Register subscription today.

    Subscribe Now

  • Sign up for 6 Free IssuesTry us out with a free trial subscription.

    Order Now

  • Give a Gift SubscriptionBless friends, family or clergy with a gift of the Register.

    Order Now

  • Order Bulk SubscriptionsGet a discount on 6 or more copies sent to your parish, organization or school.

    Order Now

  • Sign-up for E-NewsletterGet Register Updates sent daily or weeklyto your inbox.

    Sign Up