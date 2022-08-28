20 New Cardinals and an Extraordinary Consistory (Aug. 27)

This is a week of consistories at the Vatican. Three separate consistories were scheduled for Saturday, Aug. 27 – one for Pope Francis to place a red biretta on the heads of 20 new cardinals, a second to approve the canonization of new saints, and a third extraordinary consistory, for which all the cardinals of the Church were invited to Rome to discuss the governance changes brought by the Roman Curia’s new constitution, Praedicate evangelium. EWTN News’ executive editor Matthew Bunson is covering these events in Rome. Before his trip Matthew gave us a preview on what to expect during this unusually busy August at the Vatican. Then Andrea Picciotti-Bayer talks Religious Liberty across the globe, with a look at China, Nicaragua and Nigeria.