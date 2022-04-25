The Premiere of ‘Father Stu’ (April 23)
On this week’s show, we welcome Register Editor Alyssa Murphy, who attended the premiere of ‘Father Stu’ and interviewed various people involved in the production of the film.
On this week’s show, we welcome Register Editor Alyssa Murphy, who attended the premiere of ‘Father Stu’ and interviewed various people involved in the production of the film.
Subscriber Service CenterAlready a subscriber? Renew or manage your subscription here.
SubscribeStart your Register subscription today.Subscribe Now
Sign up for 6 Free IssuesTry us out with a free trial subscription.Order Now
Give a Gift SubscriptionBless friends, family or clergy with a gift of the Register.Order Now
Order Bulk SubscriptionsGet a discount on 6 or more copies sent to your parish, organization or school.Order Now
Sign-up for E-NewsletterGet Register Updates sent daily or weeklyto your inbox.Sign Up