The St. Thomas the Apostle Distinguished Faculty Fellowship

Distinguished American faculty members from the rank of lecturer, assistant professor, associate professor, professor, or emeritus professor are eligible to apply to serve one or two semesters at the Catholic University of Erbil (CUE). CUE, founded in 2015, supports higher education efforts in Northern Iraq especially supporting interreligious dialogue between Christians, Muslims, and Yazidis within the Catholic intellectual tradition. English is the language of instruction and administration.

Application Requirements:

Must hold or have held a full-time position at an accredited American University.

Must have evidence of excellence in either teaching or scholarship in English, accounting, business management, digital media, political science, international relations, IT, and AI.

Those on a sabbatical semester are eligible to serve.

Must hold a valid passport and be eligible to travel to Iraq.

Obligations:

Must teach at least 75% of a normal faculty load. The proposed classes must meet the needs of one of the existing departments.

Must be willing to assist in some management tasks and/or positions.

Must be willing to give up to three public or university talks during each semester serving at CUE when requested by the University.

Must participate in the intellectual and social life of the university.

Must respect the ethnic and religious diversity of the CUE Community while supporting the Catholic mission of the University by not publicly contradicting the teaching of the Catholic church.

Encouraged to conduct collaborative research with the CUE faculty and publish paper, including supervision of research projects of undergraduate students.

Benefits:

A negotiable stipend beginning at $2,000.00 USD will be provided on a monthly basis.

Medical benefits for expenses within Iraq will be covered by CUE.

Housing will be provided.

Access to a CUE office, library, and other facilities accessible for regular CUE faculty will be provided.

One round trip plane ticket will be provided per year for the fellow.

Queries may be made to Alex McKenna, Project Assistant ([email protected]).