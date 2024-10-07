Large parish seeks a committed and practicing Catholic individual, in good standing with the Church, to serve as the Coordinator of Ministries and Evangelization. Responsibilities include promoting and assisting all parish ministries and programs with recruitment, enhancement and communications; and inter-connection/coordination of efforts as well as providing/promoting programs, days of recollection and development for staff and volunteers. Other responsibilities include oversight and utilization of all parish-based communication tools: bulletin, website, Flocknotes, Facebook and other Social-media tools; to help in evangelization efforts. A degree in Catholic Theology and/or a degree in Communications, as well as pertinent work-experience and background are necessary. Position is full-time and includes full benefits (health, pension, leave).

Contact Information & Applicant Instructions Send resume and references to: Fr. Kevin Larsen, St. John the Apostle Catholic Church, 101 Oakcrest Manor Dr. NE Leesburg, VA 20176; or to: [email protected]