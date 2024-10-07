Support the register

National Catholic Register News https://www.ncregister.com/jobs/coordinator-of-ministries-and-evangelization

Print issue
Subscribe to our Print Edition

Coordinator of Ministries and Evangelization

St. John the Apostle Catholic Church, Leesburg VA

Large parish seeks a committed and practicing Catholic individual, in good standing with the Church, to serve as the Coordinator of Ministries and Evangelization. Responsibilities include promoting and assisting all parish ministries and programs with recruitment, enhancement and communications; and inter-connection/coordination of efforts as well as providing/promoting programs, days of recollection and development for staff and volunteers. Other responsibilities include oversight and utilization of all parish-based communication tools: bulletin, website, Flocknotes, Facebook and other Social-media tools; to help in evangelization efforts. A degree in Catholic Theology and/or a degree in Communications, as well as pertinent work-experience and background are necessary. Position is full-time and includes full benefits (health, pension, leave). 

Contact Information & Applicant Instructions Send resume and references to: Fr. Kevin Larsen, St. John the Apostle Catholic Church, 101 Oakcrest Manor Dr. NE Leesburg, VA 20176; or to: [email protected]

Karl Geiger, “Via Crucis,” 1876, St. Johann der Evangelist

The Lord Has Need of It

‘The Lord has need of it’ — a small detail in the Passion narrative that reveals the boundless humility of our Savior and his longing for union with us.

Tim Clark Blogs

Trending

Subscription Options

  • Subscriber Service CenterAlready a subscriber? Renew or manage your subscription or gift subscription.

    My Account

  • Subscribe for just $49.95 $32.50!Start your Register subscription today.

    Subscribe Now

  • Give a Gift SubscriptionBless friends, family or clergy with a gift of the Register.

    Order Now

  • Order Bulk SubscriptionsGet a discount on 6 or more copies sent to your parish, organization or school.

    Order Now

  • Sign-up for E-NewsletterGet Register Updates sent daily or weeklyto your inbox.

    Sign Up