Remember Mother Angelica and Commemorate Holy Week

TV Picks 03.26.23

Mother Angelica is the founder of EWTN.
Daniel J. Engler Arts & Entertainment

MONDAY, March 27

Anniversary of Mother Angelica’s Passing

EWTN Mother Angelica (b. 1923), EWTN’s beloved foundress, died at age 92 on Easter Sunday, March 27, 2016. At 8am will be Live Holy Mass on the Anniversary. (Re-airs noon, 7pm, midnight.) At 9am will be Live Holy Rosary on the Anniversary

TUESDAY, March 28, 12:03am

History’s Greatest Mysteries

HISTORY The Antikythera mechanism, an astronomical calculator recovered from a second-century B.C. shipwreck off Greece in 1900, is considered the earliest known analog computer.

SUNDAY, April 2, live

Palm Sunday

EWTN At 4am Pope Francis will celebrate the Solemn Mass of Palm Sunday, with the Angelus live afterwards. (Re-airs 7pm.) At 8am will be Palm Sunday Mass from the EWTN chapel. (Re-airs midnight.) At noon is the Solemn Mass of Palm Sunday in the Basilica of the National Shrine of the Immaculate Conception in Washington, D.C.

WEDNESDAY, April 5, 8pm

Nature: Remarkable Rabbits

PBS This documentary explores the fascinating variety of rabbits. Re-air from 2020.

THURSDAY-SATURDAY, April 6-8

The Triduum

EWTN On Holy Thursday at 3:30pm, Pope Francis will celebrate the Chrism Mass, with the Rite of Reception of the Oils used throughout the year. At 2pm, in Praying With Jesus in the Garden of Olives, the Franciscan Custodians of the Holy Land pray a Holy Hour in the Basilica of the Agony at the Garden of Gethsemane. At 5:30pm, live, will be Choral Meditations in the Basilica of the National Shrine, followed at 6pm by the Solemn Mass of the Lord’s Supper.

On Good Friday at 11am, live, will be the Celebration of the Lord’s Passion From Rome, with Pope Francis. At 2:30pm, live, will be Choral Meditations on the Passion of Christ in the Basilica of the National Shrine, and at 3pm the Liturgy of the Lord’s Passion. At 6:30pm, Pope Francis will preside at the Way of the Cross From Rome. (Re-airs 5am Saturday.)

On Holy Saturday at 1:30pm, live, Pope Francis will offer the Easter Vigil Mass. At 8pm, live, will be the Easter Vigil Mass at the Basilica of the National Shrine.

Upcoming

SUNDAY, April 9, live

Easter Sunday

EWTN At 4am, Pope Francis will offer the Solemn Mass of Easter Sunday. (Re-airs 7pm.) At 6am will be his Urbi et Orbi Message and Blessing to the city of Rome and the world. (Re-airs 9pm.) At 8am is the Solemn Mass of Easter Sunday from the EWTN chapel. (Re-airs midnight.) At 12pm will be Easter Sunday Mass at the Basilica of the National Shrine.

Daniel J. Engler

Daniel J. Engler Register correspondent Dan Engler writes from Santa Barbara, California.

