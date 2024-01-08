My Favorite Story: Moms (and Babies) on Campus

In the month of May, dedicated to honoring mothers, I was privileged to report on an inspiring story out of the University of Mary in Bismarck, North Dakota, taking a look at its St. Teresa of Calcutta Community for Mothers, which provides student moms with support and resources to finish their degrees. As I recounted in “Mothers on Campus: University of Mary Creates Community to Empower Young Women to Choose Life While Pursuing Degrees,” I saw firsthand how the professors, students and staff went above and beyond to accommodate these young mothers who had chosen life for their babies amid difficult circumstances. It was also beautiful to see how much the mothers and babies brought to community life simply through their presence there. The joy of students pitching in to babysit and the smiles on the faces of the faculty and staff as they talked about little Lucia and baby Auggie were a testament to how they had become a beloved part of the community.

Those behind the program devised well-thought-out, practical solutions to support these mothers and equip them with the resources to achieve their short-term and long-term goals. The prayer, generosity and thought applied to this was a powerful reminder that when people of faith set out to help those in need, they can overcome obstacles that can feel insurmountable. Reporting on the pro-life issue can be a roller coaster of political setbacks and small gains. Cynicism can set in about how much can actually be achieved in a society where many see abortion as the obvious answer to an unexpected pregnancy. A crucial part of showing the inherent dignity of the unborn child and the strength and potential of a young mother is through the witness of communities like the one at University of Mary. Love and sacrifice for others truly can cast out fear and utilitarian concerns. I was privileged to see that firsthand this year.