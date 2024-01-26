Jesus Is the Master Preacher

Sunday, Jan. 28, is the Fourth Sunday in Ordinary Time. Mass readings: Deuteronomy 18:15-20; Psalm 95:1-2, 6-7, 7-9; 1 Corinthians 7:32-35; Mark 1:21-28.

In the Sunday Gospel, Jesus models four aspects of powerful and effective preaching. We all must learn from Jesus’ model of powerful preaching and teaching. Note, then, four basic qualities of Jesus as preacher and teacher:

The text says, “Jesus entered the synagogue and taught. The people were astonished at his teaching, for he taught them as one having authority and not as the scribes.” The Greek word translated here as “authority” is exousia, whose root meaning is “to (speak) out of one’s being or substance.” In other words, one speaks of what one knows by experience. Jesus is not simply quoting what others have said nor is he merely quoting slogans or common sayings. The scribes quoted only one another and other reputable, safe sources. To preach with authority means to be able to proclaim the word of God with personal knowledge and experience. It means to be able to say this: “What the Lord and the Church have always proclaimed, I know personally, for I have tested and experienced the word of God in the laboratory of my own life and found it to be true.” Jesus did not simply quote what others said; he said what he personally knew.

To say that something is “provocative” is to say that it elicits a response. When Jesus preached, his words called forth a response. The text pointed out that many were glad, but there was one man who was angry. The text describes his reaction as “a man with an unclean spirit cried out, ‘What have you to do with us, Jesus of Nazareth? Have you come to destroy us?’” Every experienced, authentic preacher knows that if he preaches effectively, a response will be forthcoming from his listeners. While it is natural to want a positive response, every preacher must be willing to accept that his words may incite anger or ridicule. The Church announces good news, but she is also a sign of contradiction to a sinful world. Thus every preacher faithful to the Gospel must expect some negativity and even persecution, ridicule and anger.

Powerful and effective preaching brings results. As Jesus preaches, a man is set free.

The text says, “Jesus rebuked the demon and said, ‘Quiet! Come out of him!’ The unclean spirit convulsed him and with a loud cry came out of him.” The aim or point of the word of God is not merely to inform but to transform. It’s not enough for the word of God to be attractive, informative or entertaining. Its full purpose is to drive out demons of ignorance, sorrow, rebellion and sin and bring God’s graces of Godly sorrow, joy, hope, confidence, knowledge, courage and conviction. Good preaching changes people’s lives.

Note that Jesus did not immediately back down in the face of opposition. He persevered with the opposing man and, by his word, drove out the demons of rebellion and wrath that were afflicting him. We see the man go through three stages: First, he is mad, for he confronts Jesus. Second, he is sad, for he struggles and convulses as Jesus works to free him by his word. Finally, he is glad, for he is set free and is able to rejoice with the others.

Jesus is indeed the Master Preacher.