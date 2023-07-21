Being Ready and Saints in the Making

Sunday, July 23, is the 16th Sunday in Ordinary Time. Mass readings: Wisdom 12:13, 16-19; Psalm 86:5-6, 9-10, 15-16; Romans 8:26-27; Matthew 13:24-43 or Matthew 13:24-30.

Today’s Gospel featuring the Parable of the Wheat and Tares cautions against overzealousness in the attempt to root out sin and sinners from the Church. This does not mean that we are never to rebuke a sinner. Let’s allow today’s Gospel to give us some guidance in finding the right balance between the summons to reform and the summons to patience. The guidance comes in four steps.

Notice that everyone was sleeping when the enemy sowed weeds, numerous and vigorously growing. Part of the reason for this is that we in the Church have been sleeping while Satan has been steadily sowing his weeds among us. Many have been in a deep moral slumber. It is long past time to wake up to the reality that Satan has been working while we’ve been slumbering and all too quiet.

In addition, we have to regain the understanding that we have an enemy who hates us: Satan. He is responsible for much of the spiritual, moral and physical ruin we see around us. We have been dismissive of his presence for too long, as though he were a fairy tale.

We have to wise up. We need to learn his moves, designs, tactics and tools. Once we can recognize him, we need the grace to rebuke him at every turn.

There is need for discipline in the Church and even for punitive measures from time to time. The Lord himself proposes excommunication in certain instances (e.g., Matthew 18:17); St. Paul does, too (e.g., 1 Corinthians 5:5). Yet these texts need to be balanced by texts such as today’s Gospel. Fraternal correction is an essential work of charity, but it must be conducted with patience and love. People need time to repent.

Scripture says, “God’s patience is directed to our salvation” (2 Peter 3:9). Step three in finding a balance between the need for reform and the need for patience is to “wait up” and balance zeal with patience.

There is a judgment day, but not yet. But on that day, those who have sinned or led others to sin, and have not repented, are going to have to answer to the Lord for it. In telling us to wait, he does not mean to say that judgment will never come, but his advice here is to leave a lot of it to him.

He says, in effect, “As for you, wash up, get ready, and help others to get ready for Judgment Day, when every knee will bend to me; everyone will have to render an account.”