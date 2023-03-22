Support the register

National Catholic Register News https://www.ncregister.com/features/2023-illinois-march-for-life

Print issue
Subscribe to our Print Edition

PHOTOS AND VIDEO: Droves of Pro-Lifers Attend 2023 Illinois March for Life

The vast crowd attests to the beauty of life.

Pro-lifers attend the Illinois March for Life on March 21.
Pro-lifers attend the Illinois March for Life on March 21. (photo: Courtesy of the Diocese of Springfield, Illinois)
Register Staff Culture of Life

SPRINGFIELD, Ill.— Bishop Thomas Paprocki joined the pro-life contingent, thousands strong, to proclaim the dignity of human life on March 21 in the state capital.

This is the start of an annual showing in Springfield; previously, the state march had been held in Chicago, timed for around the date of the Roe v. Wade anniversary.

Marching by the Illinois Capitol and near a statue of Illinoisan Abraham Lincoln, the vast crowd attested to the beauty of life as they carried signs stating such reminders as: “It’s a beautiful day to save lives,” “Every life has value, ”and “Life is a gift of God!”

2023 Illinois March for Life 2
Bishop Thomas Paprocki addresses the pro-life crowd.(Photo: Courtesy of the Diocese of Springfield, Illinois)

2023 Illinois March for Life 3
Pro-life signs abound.(Photo: Courtesy of the Diocese of Springfield, Illinois)

2023 Illinois March for Life 4
The pro-life witness is strong.(Photo: Courtesy of the Diocese of Springfield, Illinois)

2023 Illinois March for Life 5
Families and youth participate; and clergy too!(Photo: Courtesy of the Diocese of Springfield, Illinois)

2023 Illinois March for Life combo
Bishop Paprocki is shown among the pro-life contingent.(Photo: Courtesy of the Diocese of Springfield, Illinois)

2023 Illinois March for Life combo 2
Pro-lifers, including Bishop Paprocki, stand for life in the Land of Lincoln.(Photo: Courtesy of the Diocese of Springfield, Illinois)


Trending

Subscription Options

  • Subscriber Service CenterAlready a subscriber? Renew or manage your subscription here.

  • SubscribeStart your Register subscription today.

    Subscribe Now

  • Sign up for 6 Free IssuesTry us out with a free trial subscription.

    Order Now

  • Give a Gift SubscriptionBless friends, family or clergy with a gift of the Register.

    Order Now

  • Order Bulk SubscriptionsGet a discount on 6 or more copies sent to your parish, organization or school.

    Order Now

  • Sign-up for E-NewsletterGet Register Updates sent daily or weeklyto your inbox.

    Sign Up