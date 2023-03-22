PHOTOS AND VIDEO: Droves of Pro-Lifers Attend 2023 Illinois March for Life

The vast crowd attests to the beauty of life.

SPRINGFIELD, Ill.— Bishop Thomas Paprocki joined the pro-life contingent, thousands strong, to proclaim the dignity of human life on March 21 in the state capital.

This is the start of an annual showing in Springfield; previously, the state march had been held in Chicago, timed for around the date of the Roe v. Wade anniversary.

Marching by the Illinois Capitol and near a statue of Illinoisan Abraham Lincoln, the vast crowd attested to the beauty of life as they carried signs stating such reminders as: “It’s a beautiful day to save lives,” “Every life has value, ”and “Life is a gift of God!”

Bishop Thomas Paprocki addresses the pro-life crowd. (Photo: Courtesy of the Diocese of Springfield, Illinois)

Pro-life signs abound. (Photo: Courtesy of the Diocese of Springfield, Illinois)

The pro-life witness is strong. (Photo: Courtesy of the Diocese of Springfield, Illinois)

Families and youth participate; and clergy too! (Photo: Courtesy of the Diocese of Springfield, Illinois)

Bishop Paprocki is shown among the pro-life contingent. (Photo: Courtesy of the Diocese of Springfield, Illinois)

Pro-lifers, including Bishop Paprocki, stand for life in the Land of Lincoln. (Photo: Courtesy of the Diocese of Springfield, Illinois)



