PHOTOS AND VIDEO: Droves of Pro-Lifers Attend 2023 Illinois March for Life
The vast crowd attests to the beauty of life.
SPRINGFIELD, Ill.— Bishop Thomas Paprocki joined the pro-life contingent, thousands strong, to proclaim the dignity of human life on March 21 in the state capital.
This is the start of an annual showing in Springfield; previously, the state march had been held in Chicago, timed for around the date of the Roe v. Wade anniversary.
Marching by the Illinois Capitol and near a statue of Illinoisan Abraham Lincoln, the vast crowd attested to the beauty of life as they carried signs stating such reminders as: “It’s a beautiful day to save lives,” “Every life has value, ”and “Life is a gift of God!”
- Keywords:
- Illinois March for Life
- prolife wiitness
- dignity of human life
- dignity of unborn
- bishop thomas paprocki