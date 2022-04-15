Support the register

National Catholic Register News https://www.ncregister.com/commentaries/the-7-last-words-of-christ

Print issue
Subscribe to our Print Edition

‘The 7 Last Words of Christ’

Prayerfully ponder meditations for Good Friday.

Christ became obedient to the point of death, even death on a cross. Because of this, God greatly exalted him and bestowed on him the name which is above every other name. | Philippians 2:8-9
Christ became obedient to the point of death, even death on a cross. Because of this, God greatly exalted him and bestowed on him the name which is above every other name. | Philippians 2:8-9 (photo: Unsplash)
Father Raymond J. de Souza Commentaries

“Father, forgive them for they know not what they do.”

“Today you will be with me in paradise.”

“Woman, behold your Son. Behold your Mother.”

“My God, my God, why have you forsaken me?”

“I thirst.”

“Father, into your hands, I commend my spirit.”

“It is finished.”

Join Register contributor Father Raymond J. de Souza as he ponders The Seven Last Words of Christ on EWTN in light of the wisdom of the saints — especially those holy souls canonized in 1622: Isidore the Farmer (ca. 1070-1130), Francis Xavier (1506-1552), Ignatius Loyola (1491-1556), Teresa of Avila (1515-1582) and Philip Neri (1515-1595).

We adore thee, O Christ, and we praise thee, because by thy holy cross thou hast redeemed the world.



WATCH 

This meditation will air on EWTN at 8pm Eastern on Good Friday, April 15.


Father Raymond J. de Souza

Father Raymond J. de Souza Father Raymond J. de Souza is the founding editor of Convivium magazine.

Trending

Subscription Options

  • Subscriber Service CenterAlready a subscriber? Renew or manage your subscription here.

  • SubscribeStart your Register subscription today.

    Subscribe Now

  • Sign up for 6 Free IssuesTry us out with a free trial subscription.

    Order Now

  • Give a Gift SubscriptionBless friends, family or clergy with a gift of the Register.

    Order Now

  • Order Bulk SubscriptionsGet a discount on 6 or more copies sent to your parish, organization or school.

    Order Now

  • Sign-up for E-NewsletterGet Register Updates sent daily or weeklyto your inbox.

    Sign Up