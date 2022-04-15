‘The 7 Last Words of Christ’

“Father, forgive them for they know not what they do.”

“Today you will be with me in paradise.”

“Woman, behold your Son. Behold your Mother.”

“My God, my God, why have you forsaken me?”

“I thirst.”

“Father, into your hands, I commend my spirit.”

“It is finished.”

We adore thee, O Christ, and we praise thee, because by thy holy cross thou hast redeemed the world.









