On Life, Love, Baseball and Holy First Communicants

Kudos to the Bible Belt

In the June 4-17 edition, two articles are contradictory. On the front page, the title is “States’ Abortion ‘Sanctuary’ Status.”

The three states discussed are: Minnesota, Illinois and New York.

The latter two states have large Catholic populations.

On page 10, the title is “Leadership on Life” with a subtitle: “Now, thanks in large part to Catholic leadership ... pro-life laws have gone into effect in many states.”

The facts disagree.

Of the 10 states with the largest percentage of Catholics, from 44% in Rhode Island to 29% in Wisconsin, all but Wisconsin added new protections for abortion.

If the Church is leading the movement for pro-life laws, its members are not following.

Instead, let’s give the credit to Protestants. The laws banning abortion are concentrated in the Bible Belt.

Catherine Murphy

Culpeper, Virginia

Call to Fidelity

Regarding “LA Dodgers’ Controversy: ‘Tipping Point’ for Catholics” (June 18 issue).

The LA Dodgers’ kowtowing to and honoring the “Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence” as a “Pride Month” event demonstrates the inordinate influence of LGBTQ+ activists on American culture and business.

In response to this troubling situation, I would like to call attention to Professor Robert P. George, whose proposal to declare June “Fidelity Month” is well reasoned and rational and might just be an effective counter to “Pride Month” as the title suggests.

There is even a flag with a gold faith symbol on a blue background, as your interview, “Celebrating Fidelity,” noted in the June 4 issue.

Professor George requested and gave approval to all to assist in publicizing his declaration through their membership in organizations and/or social media.

Certainly the vast majority of Americans faithful to God, family and nation yearn for a return to sanity and respect for traditional values.

C.W. Helfeldt

Rockledge, Florida

Disappointed Fans

In her June 18 issue article, “LA Dodgers’ Controversy: ‘Tipping Point’ for Catholics,” Joan Frawley Desmond describes how L.A. Dodger-fan Timothy Halpin “severed contact with his beloved team” after the team “indulged” the scornful “Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence” on June 16 at Dodger Stadium.

It brought back the buried hurt and betrayal rendered by the Dodger organization on the fans of the “Brooklyn Bums” of the early ’50s.

I clearly remember being let out of Holy Family Elementary School early on Oct. 4, 1955, so that we could listen to the seventh game of the World Series between Brooklyn and the New York Yankees.

The excitement and joy experienced by us fans when Brooklyn finally beat their perennial year-end foes was unparalleled.

Amid our clamorous cheering and pot-banging, I even remember hearing the shouts of joy of our beloved nuns emanating from Holy Family’s nearby convent when the final out was recorded.

Within two years of their series win, the Dodgers received National League approval to relocate to California.

My disbelief and denial continued until the team played its first game in Los Angeles in April 1958.

Never again would I be able to bring myself to follow Roy Campanella, Duke Snider, Johnny Podres, Sandy Koufax, Gil Hodges and the other “Boys of Summer” as they played in uniforms without the big “B” on their hats.

We fans felt betrayed.

Now, another “knife in the back” from the Dodger organization.

The Brooklyn betrayal of the ’50s, however, pales in comparison to the stage allotted by the Dodgers for the venom, under the guise of humor, expounded by this LGBTQ group.

I find it especially ironic when I recall the excitement generated by the Dodger fan nuns of Holy Family who unselfishly taught and, in effect, helped raise us in our Catholicity throughout our elementary-school years and now witness the hurtful portrayals offered by this godless “Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence” nuns act.

Kenneth Horstman

Lakehurst, New Jersey

Striking Out

Relevant to your recent coverage of the Los Angeles Dodgers:

When they played in Brooklyn, the Dodgers were affectionately referred to as “dem Bums.” Then, when they moved to Los Angeles, they became just the Dodgers again —until recently.

Now, because of cowardly actions they have taken off the field, they’re called the “Los Angeles Cravens,” and they are described by columnist George Weigel as the “Wimps of Summer.”

Why are they called cravens and wimps? It is because the team that once defied racism has caved in to anti-Catholic bigots by giving special recognition to groups that mock and ridicule Catholic nuns.

Branch Rickey, Jackie Robinson, Pee Wee Reese, Gil Hodges, Vin Scully, et al., must be spinning in their graves. St. Rita, patron saint of baseball, pray for us; for the mighty Dodgers (like Casey) have struck out.

Richard A. Carey

The Truth About Love

Regarding “Correction Regarding Marriage” by Lauretta Brown (Feb. 12 issue):

Father James Martin’s tweet concerning same-sex unions has generated quite the controversy and criticism. We were taught by Our Lord that we are all from this world but not “of” this world. This should hold true even more so for Christ’s representatives on earth. Father Martin’s comments about Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg’s civil union with his partner are definitely inappropriate and misleading. Secularism and its ideologies have systematically and relentlessly infiltrated every part of our culture and traditions.

Lauretta Brown has effectively highlighted how critical it is how we express our values so as to not confuse both believers and nonbelievers. It is noted how many of our young people can confuse the term “legally” to mean “morally.”

Ms. Brown goes on to point out that the truth about marriage is not just for Catholics but for all right thinking individuals. Ms. Brown ends her article by referring to St. Thomas Aquinas’ explanation that to truly “love” means to “will the good of the other.” Two men having children with no mother is not loving them in the fullness of love. The truth must be defended at all costs, especially by our religious leaders, regardless of any discomfort and opposition that may be faced.

Viola Moreno

San Antonio, Texas

Venerable Witness

Related to “‘Venerable’ 6-Year-Old’s Eucharistic Holiness” (In Depth, July 2 issue):

My dear Antoinetta, your story has touched my very heart; your love for Jesus, and your devotion to the Eucharist, is so spiritually inspiring, I wish the world would know so much more about you. God bless you!

Davidpav1

online reader

Correction

In “Dobbs Redux,” the timing of the overturning of Roe v. Wade was improperly cited.

The Dobbs ruling was issued from the Supreme Court on June 24, 2022.

The Register regrets the error.