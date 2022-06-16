White House Condemns Pro-Abortion Violence After New Jane’s Revenge Threats

WASHINGTON — The words “Jane’s Revenge” have been a calling card in recent incidents of vandalism of pro-life pregnancy centers across the country, but now the name has popped up again at the bottom of a new “communique” that was released threatening “open season” on pro-life clinics.

The White House has condemned the threat Wednesday, according to The Daily Wire.

White House Assistant Press Secretary Alexandra LaManna told the Daily Wire that “Violence and destruction of property have no place in our country under any circumstances, and the President denounces this.”

“We should all agree that actions like this are completely unacceptable regardless of our politics,” she said.

The statement threatening pro-life pregnancy centers was posted on abolitionmedia.noblogs.org and is dated June 14.

“You have seen that we are real, and that we are not merely pushing empty words. As we said: we are not one group but many,” the alleged Jane’s Revenge post says.

In the communique, “Jane’s Revenge” claims responsibility for attacks in “Madison WI, Ft. Collins CO, Reisertown MA, Olympia WA, Des Moines IA, Lynwood WA, Washington DC, Ashville NC, Buffalo NY, Hollywood FL, Vancouver WA, Frederick MA, Denton TX, Gresham OR, Eugene OR, Portland OR,” and more.

It remains an open question if Jane's Revenge is an organized group, or merely a call to action via copycat attacks on pro-life centers.

The post says the group exists in “countless locations invisibly” and adds that “You’ve read the communiqués from the various cells, you’ve seen the proliferating messages in graffiti and elsewhere, and you know that we are serious.”

The post says it is “easy and fun” to attack pro-life centers and vows “to take increasingly drastic measures against oppressive infrastructures. Pro-life centers were warned to stop operating as pregnancy centers, the post says, referring to this option an “honourable way out.”

“You could have walked away. Now the leash is off. And we will make it as hard as possible for your campaign of oppression to continue,” the post says.

“Rest assured that we will, and those measures may not come in the form of something so easily cleaned up as fire and graffiti,” the post says. “Sometimes you will see what we do, and you will know that it is us.”

The post threatened harassment to the point when “Eventually your insurance companies, and your financial backers will realize you are a bad investment.”

The post says that any “anti-choice group” that ceases operations will not be targeted.

“But until you do, it’s open season, and we know where your operations are. The infrastructure of the enslavers will not survive. We will never stop, back down, slow down, or retreat. We did not want this; but it is upon us, and so we must deal with it proportionally,” the post says.

“Through attacking, we find joy, courage, and strip the veneer of impenetrability held by these violent institutions,” it says.

Addressing allies of the group, the post says, “Go do one of your own. You are already one of us. Everyone with the urge to paint, to burn, to cut, to jam: now is the time. Go forth and manifest the things you wish to see. Stay safe, and practice your cursive.”