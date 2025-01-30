Washington, Baltimore Archbishops Offer Prayers After Deadly DC Plane Crash

'Let us pray for them and for their loved ones who mourn them. Our thoughts and prayers are also with the first responders during this very difficult time,' Archbishop Lori said.

The archbishops of Washington and Baltimore offered prayers on Thursday after a deadly plane crash near downtown Washington, D.C., claimed dozens of lives on Wednesday night.

Up to 67 people were feared dead on Thursday after the overnight crash in which American Eagle Flight 5342, which flew in from Wichita, collided with a U.S. Black Hawk helicopter near Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport.

The wreckage of the two aircraft plunged into the Potomac River, where first responders were struggling to recover bodies and debris.

In a statement on Thursday, Washington archbishop Cardinal Wilton Gregory said Catholics “throughout the Archdiocese of Washington today join men and women of goodwill here and around the world in praying for those who perished” as well as “for their grieving families and loved ones.”

“We praise God for the generous assistance of our courageous first responders,” the archbishop said. “May this disaster serve as an impetus to strengthen our unity and collaboration.”

Baltimore Archbishop William Lori also offered prayers on Thursday, saying in a statement: “Our hearts go out to those who lost their lives in the tragic collision at Reagan National Airport.”

“Let us pray for them and for their loved ones who mourn them. Our thoughts and prayers are also with the first responders during this very difficult time,” Archbishop Lori said.

The archbishops’ remarks come after Pope Francis also offered prayers and condolences following the crash.

“In commending the souls of the deceased to the loving mercy of Almighty God, I offer my deepest sympathies to the families who are now mourning the loss of a loved one,” the Holy Father said in a telegram to President Donald Trump.

“I likewise pray for those involved in the recovery efforts and invoke upon all in the nation the divine blessings of consolation and strength,” the pontiff said.

Wichita Bishop Carl Kemme on Thursday also issued a statement in which he noted that the crashed airliner originally departed from Wichita.

"My heart, and the hearts of the faithful of the Diocese of Wichita, go out to the families and loved ones of all those lost in this devastating accident. We pray for the souls of those who perished, including the brave members of our military, the passengers, and the crew," Kemme said.

"We also pray for comfort and strength for those who mourn, and for the first responders and recovery teams as they continue their difficult work," the prelate added. "I encourage all to pray for those affected by this tragedy. May the souls of the departed rest in peace."

Arlington, Virginia, Bishop Michael Burbidge also offered his condolences in a post on X. The seat of the Arlington Diocese is located just a few miles from the D.C. airport.

“May we be united in prayer for all those tragically impacted by the accident near Reagan airport. We ask God to embrace them in his love; to grant strength to their families; and to watch over all first responders,” Burbidge said.