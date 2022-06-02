Support the register

National Catholic Register News https://www.ncregister.com/cna/tulsa-diocese-asks-for-prayers-after-oklahoma-hospital-shooting

Print issue
Subscribe to our Print Edition

Tulsa Diocese Asks for Prayers After Oklahoma Hospital Shooting

BREAKING NEWS: The Tulsa Police Department has confirmed four casualties of the shooting and multiple injuries.

Diocese of Tulsa tweets request for prayers following a shooting at Victims St. Francis Health System in Tulsa, Ok.
Diocese of Tulsa tweets request for prayers following a shooting at Victims St. Francis Health System in Tulsa, Ok. (photo: CNA / Screenshot of Twitter post June 1, 2022)
Carl Bunderson/CNA Nation

The Diocese of Tulsa has requested prayer for all involved in a mass shooting at a medical office building near the city’s Saint Francis Hospital, which has left at least four dead.

“Bishop Konderla, several priests, and the Religious Sisters of Mercy are on site to offer pastoral support to those affected by today’s shooting at Saint Francis Hospital. Please join us in prayer for all involved. Sacred Heart of Jesus, have mercy on us,” Adam Minihan, communications director for the diocese, told CNA June 1.

The Tulsa Police Department has confirmed four casualties of the shooting, including the shooter, which took place Wednesday afternoon at the Natalie Building, on the south side of the Saint Francis Hospital campus in Tulsa.

The department said in a Facebook post that “We know there are multiple injuries, and potentially multiple casualties.”

It said its officers were “going through every room in the building checking for additional threats.”

Saint Francis Hospital is the anchor of Saint Francis Health System, whose website says it is “is a Catholic, not-for-profit health system wholly governed and operated in Tulsa, Oklahoma whose mission is to extend the presence and healing ministry of Christ to all who seek its services.”

Bishop Clemens August Graf von Galen, “the Lion of Münster,” was beatified in 2005 for breaking the silence of the German episcopate and “weaponizing” his homilies against the Nazis before and during World War II.

What Are They So Afraid Of?

Until the issue of Holy Communion for pro-abortion politicians gets resolved, the faithful are left to wonder if the Church is entirely serious about upholding the truth of her teaching.

Regis Martin Blogs
Bishop Clemens August Graf von Galen, “the Lion of Münster,” was beatified in 2005 for breaking the silence of the German episcopate and “weaponizing” his homilies against the Nazis before and during World War II.

What Are They So Afraid Of?

Until the issue of Holy Communion for pro-abortion politicians gets resolved, the faithful are left to wonder if the Church is entirely serious about upholding the truth of her teaching.

Regis Martin Blogs

Trending

Subscription Options

  • Subscriber Service CenterAlready a subscriber? Renew or manage your subscription here.

  • SubscribeStart your Register subscription today.

    Subscribe Now

  • Sign up for 6 Free IssuesTry us out with a free trial subscription.

    Order Now

  • Give a Gift SubscriptionBless friends, family or clergy with a gift of the Register.

    Order Now

  • Order Bulk SubscriptionsGet a discount on 6 or more copies sent to your parish, organization or school.

    Order Now

  • Sign-up for E-NewsletterGet Register Updates sent daily or weeklyto your inbox.

    Sign Up