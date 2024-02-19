Texas Priest Arrested Over Allegation of Sexual Misconduct With Minor

Bishop Flores had received the report in early February from the diocesan victim’s assistance coordinator.

A priest in the Diocese of Brownsville, Texas, has been arrested after being accused of sexual misconduct with a minor victim.

Brownsville Bishop Daniel Flores said in a statement last week that diocesan officials had “received an allegation of sexual misconduct with a minor by Father Fernando Gonzalez.”

Bishop Flores had received the report in early February from the diocesan victim’s assistance coordinator. The following day he “removed [Father Gonzalez] from active ministry” and “prohibited him from exercising any priestly ministry anywhere.”

“The individual who came forward, who is now an adult, spoke to the Diocesan Victim’s Assistance Coordinator and was advised to report the allegation to the police,” the bishop said. “The investigation is in the hands of law enforcement and is ongoing. The diocese will fully cooperate with the investigation.”

Law enforcement reportedly arrested the priest last week. The Cameron County Sheriff’s Department lists Father Gonzalez as arrested on charges of sexual abuse of a child and “trafficking of persons.” His total bond appeared to be set at $600,000.

The Cameron County District Attorney’s office told local media that as part of his bond conditions Father Gonzalez “must install an ankle monitor before release, surrender his passport, and not leave Cameron County” while the case is pending.

Prior to the charges the priest had served as pastor of St. Luke’s Catholic Church in Brownsville. As of Monday Father Gonzalez had been removed from the parish website’s list of parish staff.

“I am deeply saddened and ask you to join me as I pray for the individual who came forward and the family, and all the parties affected, including parishioners and the clergy across our diocese who tend to their faithful with fidelity and compassion,” Bishop Flores said in his statement.