Support the register

National Catholic Register News https://www.ncregister.com/cna/suspect-in-theft-of-benedict-xvi-pectoral-cross-arrested

Print issue
Subscribe to our Print Edition

Suspect in Theft of Benedict XVI’s Pectoral Cross Arrested, Say Police

After authorities issued an international arrest warrant, the mounting pressure led the suspect to turn himself in to the police at his residence in the Czech Republic, police said.

Pope Benedict XVI
Pope Benedict XVI (photo: Paul Badde / EWTN)
AC Wimmer/CNA News

Several months after the theft of a pectoral cross bequeathed by the late Pope Benedict XVI to a parish in his native Bavaria, police have apprehended the suspect in the Czech Republic. 

The cross — which is still missing — was stolen on June 19 of this year from a display case on the wall of St. Oswald’s Church in the city of Traunstein. 

According to the Bavarian State Criminal Police Office, the 53-year-old suspect, whom police claimed is a serial thief with a history of property crimes across several European countries, left traces at the crime scene which led to his identification via an international data match.

His criminal career in Germany traces back to 1990, police said.

German media reported that the public prosecutor’s office, considering the suspect’s substantial prior convictions, anticipates a prison sentence of several years if he is convicted.

Authorities, however, were reportedly considering a significant reduction in the sentence if the pectoral cross is returned.

After authorities issued an international arrest warrant, the mounting pressure led the suspect to turn himself in to the police at his residence in the Czech Republic, police said.

He is now in custody in the Bavarian town of Traunstein, though the stolen pectoral cross’s location continues to elude investigators.

The pectoral cross holds an immense value to the Catholic community in Traunstein. Pope Benedict XVI, born in the small Bavarian community of Marktl am Inn, had bequeathed it to St. Oswald’s Church after his retirement in 2013.

Investigators are now doubling down on efforts to recover the missing cross. The Bavarian State Criminal Police Office has offered a reward of 1,000 euros for information leading to its recovery.

Jan Peeters painting of the Battle of Lepanto of 1571, with Pope Pius V kneeling in prayer

A Saint and a Sea Battle: How the Rosary Saved Christian Europe

It is said that crew members throughout the Holy League fleet spiritually joined Christians across Europe by praying the Rosary as the battle drew near. Pius V knew that it was the Blessed Virgin Mary and devotion to her through the Rosary that had given new hope to Christendom.

Peter Pinedo/CNA World

Trending

Subscription Options

  • Subscriber Service CenterAlready a subscriber? Renew or manage your subscription here.

  • SubscribeStart your Register subscription today.

    Subscribe Now

  • Sign up for 6 Free IssuesTry us out with a free trial subscription.

    Order Now

  • Give a Gift SubscriptionBless friends, family or clergy with a gift of the Register.

    Order Now

  • Order Bulk SubscriptionsGet a discount on 6 or more copies sent to your parish, organization or school.

    Order Now

  • Sign-up for E-NewsletterGet Register Updates sent daily or weeklyto your inbox.

    Sign Up