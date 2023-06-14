Superior: Trips by Jesuit Priest Accused of Abuse Are Transgression of Restrictions

Jesuit priest and artist Father Marko Rupnik, accused of having physically and psychologically abused numerous nuns, continues to travel and carry out art projects, despite restrictions imposed by the Society of Jesus.

According to recent information released by the Italian newspaper Domani, the priest, who was also briefly excommunicated for absolving in confession an accomplice of a sin against the Sixth Commandment, traveled this June to the city of Mostar in Bosnia-Herzegovina and to Hvar Island in Croatia to do art projects.

In a statement to ACI Prensa, CNA’s Spanish-language news partner, Father Johan Verschueren, delegate for the Jesuits’ Interprovincial Houses and Works in Rome and the superior of the accused priest, confirmed the veracity of the information and noted that these travels are “a serious transgression of the restrictive measures imposed on Father Rupnik.”

Specifically, Father Rupnik reportedly visited the city of Mostar as a guest of the Franciscan Order for the closing of the renovation of the church of the Friars Minor named for St. Peter and St. Paul, where the Aletti Center — an art school founded by Father Rupnik in Rome — was in charge of decorating the vault and the walls with frescoes and a large mosaic of more than 7,500 square feet.

In addition, according to Domani, Father Rupnik traveled to Hvar Island to study the possible restoration of the chapel of the bishop’s residence at the request of Bishop Ranko Vidović of Hvar-Brač-Vis.

It was Father Verschueren himself who in January asked the accused priest not to leave central Italy in order to be available “for some ongoing preliminary investigations.”

In addition, since February, Father Rupnik has been prohibited from any public artistic work, particularly in relation to religious structures (such as churches, institutions, oratories and chapels, and houses of retreat or spirituality).

This is not the first time the Slovenian priest has breached the restrictions. On March 5, Father Rupnik participated in a Mass open to the public in the well-known Santa Prassede Basilica in Rome, despite the fact that he is only allowed to celebrate Masses in private.

In addition, on Dec. 14, 2022, the Pontifical Athenaeum Regina Apostolorum posted a message on its official Facebook page reporting that Father Rupnik had been moderator of a thesis presentation at the Pontifical Gregorian University in Rome, entrusted to the Jesuits.

The restrictions that weigh on Father Rupnik are prohibitions to hear confessions, give spiritual direction and lead spiritual exercises. He is also prevented from participating in public activities without the permission of his local superior.

