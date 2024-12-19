State Tax Credit for Donations to Maternity Homes Is a Money Saver, Study Shows

Here’s a roundup of recent pro-life, pro-family, and abortion-related updates.

Missouri’s maternity home program saves money

A pro-family tax credit program in Missouri saves taxpayers nearly $600,000 a year while supporting mothers, a report found. The St. Raymond’s Society maternity home report found that the program, which offers tax credits for donations to pro-life maternity homes, saved hundreds of thousands of taxpayer dollars by limiting public spending on other programs, such as homelessness.

“Pregnant women and new mothers are highly vulnerable to the financial impacts of these precarious circumstances,” the report noted. “Early intervention to address poverty is important as studies show the longer one is in poverty, the less likely they are to exit poverty.”

Maternity homes do more than just house women — they often provide coaching and mentoring services as well as financial and emotional support. The program’s long-term impact means that women are less likely to fall into poverty and more likely to receive higher levels of education. This decreases their need for future public resources in the long term, the report found.

In addition, these services help the child long-term by providing essential prenatal services that help prevent health issues. The report found that by supporting women during pregnancy, Missouri saves about $28,700 per person seeking maternity services, totaling almost $600,000 in savings. Missouri’s policy also gives donors to maternity homes a 70% return to use on their taxes.

Housing for pregnant women and mothers

A prominent research institute released a report on Dec. 12 encouraging the U.S. government to do more to support pregnant and parenting women facing housing challenges. The Charlotte Lozier Institute urged the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) — which currently allocates $70 billion to housing programs — to extend support to pregnant and parenting women in need of housing aid.

The report highlighted the housing crisis and its effect on expecting mothers. Housing instability increases risks for a mother and her unborn child — including poverty, health complications, and even adverse birth outcomes, the report noted. In addition, housing instability and poverty are key reasons that women cite for having abortions.

The Lozier Institute encouraged HUD to amend definitions in its programs to include pregnant and parenting women in need — and to place them at the front of the line. These changes, the report noted, would allow expecting mothers priority access to housing assistance programs. Current policy generally focuses on youth pregnancy, but the report noted that programs should be expanded to include better support for pregnant and parenting mothers of varying ages.

Canadian city to restrict pro-life flyers with abortion images

A city in British Columbia, Canada, is set to restrict flyers containing graphic images of aborted fetuses. The New Westminster council on Monday unanimously supported the bylaw, which applies to graphic images of aborted fetuses but not to graphic images in general. The bylaw will require mailed materials with graphic images of victims of abortion to be delivered in an opaque envelope with a content warning as well as the name and address of the sender. Advocates of the bylaw argued that the flyers could be harmful to receivers’ mental health.

If approved, the bylaw would make New Westminster the first city in British Columbia to restrict abortion images, though other cities in Canada have made similar bylaws restricting pro-life materials with graphic images of what abortion does to a fetus. Abortion is legal in Canada and publicly funded through all nine months of pregnancy. The government of British Columbia’s website states that in the province, every person has a medical right to abortion.

Kansas abortions skyrocket in 2023

A Kansas report found that abortions spiked 58% in 2023, with nonresidents representing three-quarters of Kansas abortions. The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) reported an increase from 12,319 abortions in 2022 to 19,467 in 2023. The number of nonresidents having abortions in Kansas nearly doubled from 8,475 in 2022 to 15,111 in 2023. Kansas became an “abortion destination” following abortion restrictions in neighboring states, with abortions in Kansas rising since the overturn of Roe v. Wade. Before the overturn, there were 7,849 abortions reported by the KDHE in 2021.

While the Kansas Supreme Court in 2019 ruled that the state’s Bill of Rights contained a right to self-determination, which included a state right to have abortions, several states surrounding Kansas limit abortion, including Missouri and Oklahoma. Missouri’s current pro-life law, which allows abortions only in medical emergencies, is being challenged in court after the state voted to enshrine a right to abortion in the state constitution.