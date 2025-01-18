Pope Highlights Swiss Guard’s Jubilee Year Service to Pilgrims

The Pope pointed to the foundation’s work as exemplary of necessary collaboration within the Church.

As millions of pilgrims are expected for the jubilee year in Rome, Pope Francis praised the patient service of the Swiss Guard and support for their families on Saturday.

Speaking at an audience marking the 25th anniversary of the Pontifical Swiss Guard Foundation, the pope emphasized how the guards’ patient service has become increasingly vital for managing pilgrim visits.

“Over time, the work of the Swiss Guard has changed considerably, but its aim remains always that of protecting the Pope,” Francis said.

“This also involves contributing to the welcome of the many pilgrims from all over the world who wish to meet him. And this takes patience, and the guards have it!”

The foundation, established during the Great Jubilee of 2000, provides crucial support for guard families, particularly in education and professional development.

“I like the fact that the guards get married; I like the fact they have children, they have a family,” the pope said, noting the growing number of married guards with children. “This is very important, very important.”

Beyond family support, the foundation helps ensure the guards’ operational readiness through training programs and equipment updates. It also maintains contact with former guards who have returned home after Vatican service.

“I am in contact with some of those who remain very, very close to the Vatican, to the Church,” Francis said. “Sometimes they call on the phone, send something; when they pass through Rome, they visit me. It is a beautiful connection that I cherish.”

The Pope pointed to the foundation’s work as exemplary of necessary collaboration within the Church. “No reality can proceed alone,” he said. “It is important to collaborate. We must all help each other and support each other.”

Pope Francis meets with members of the Pontifical Swiss Guard Foundation in the Vatican’s richly-frescoed Clementine Hall during an audience marking the organization’s 25th anniversary, Jan. 18, 2025. Credit: Vatican Media

Concluding the audience, Francis expressed “heartfelt gratitude” for the foundation’s 25 years of support and requested prayers while assuring the members of his own prayerful remembrance.

The Pontifical Swiss Guard, founded in 1506 by Pope Julius II, is among the oldest active military units in continuous operation. The first significant event of the 2025 Jubilee Year will be the World Communications Day gathering, scheduled for January 24-26, expected to draw thousands of media professionals to Rome.