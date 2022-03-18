Support the register

National Catholic Register News https://www.ncregister.com/cna/pope-francis-to-europe-s-catholic-bishops-the-blood-of-ukrainian-children-stirs-our-consciences

Print issue
Subscribe to our Print Edition

Pope Francis to Europe’s Catholic Bishops: The Blood of Ukrainian Children Stirs Our Consciences

The Pope thanked the European bishops for sending aid to the Ukrainian population, as well as their hospitality toward Ukrainian refugees.

Pope Francis at the general audience in Paul VI Hall on March 16, 2022.
Pope Francis at the general audience in Paul VI Hall on March 16, 2022. (photo: Courtesy photo / Vatican Media)
Hannah Brockhaus/CNA Vatican

VATICAN CITY — The suffering of Ukrainian women and children in the war should move our consciences, Pope Francis has told Europe’s bishops.

“The tragedy of the war that is taking place in the heart of Europe leaves us astonished; we would never have thought to see such scenes again, reminiscent of the great wars of the last century,” he said in a letter released on March 18.

Pope Francis’ message was sent to the 3rd European Catholic Social Days, taking place in Bratislava, Slovakia, on March 17-20. 

The letter, dated March 15, was addressed to Archbishop Gintaras Grušas of Vilnius, Lithuania, the president of the Council of the Bishops’ Conferences of Europe (CCEE).   

“The blood and tears of children, the suffering of women and men who are defending their land or fleeing from bombs shake our conscience,” Pope Francis said.

“Once again humanity is threatened by a perverse abuse of power and partisan interests, which condemns defenseless people to suffer all forms of brutal violence.”

He went on: “The piercing cry for help of our Ukrainian brothers and sisters urges us as a community of believers not only to reflect seriously, but to cry with them and to do something for them; to share the anguish of a people whose identity, history, and tradition have been wounded.” 

The Pope thanked the European bishops for sending aid to the Ukrainian population, as well as their hospitality toward Ukrainian refugees.

Francis said: “Let us not grow weary in this, and let us not cease to invoke peace from God and from men. I therefore urge you to continue to pray that those who hold the fate of nations will leave no stone unturned to stop the war and open a constructive dialogue to put an end to the immense humanitarian tragedy it is causing.”

One of the invited speakers at the 2022 European Catholic Social Days is Cardinal Michael Czerny, who traveled to the Ukrainian border with Slovakia on March 16 as Pope Francis’ envoy.

Also among the guests is Cardinal Jean-Claude Hollerich, president of the Commission of the Bishops’ Conferences of the EU (COMECE).

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the four-day meeting has been limited to 150 participants, while others are encouraged to follow the events online.

Top: “Sacred Heart and Immaculate Heart,” Spitalkirche Heilig Geist, 1719. Bottom, L to R: St. Philip Neri (Sebastiano Conca); St. Isidore the Farmer (Esteban March); St. Francis Xavier (Joaquín Sorolla); St. Teresa of Avila (Antonio Palomino); St. Ignatius of Loyola (Domenichino)

Consecration of Russia and Ukraine, Five Saints of 1622, and Religious Freedom (March 19)

Pope Francis has announced he will consecrate Russia and Ukraine to the Blessed Mother on March 25. What’s the significance and historical context of this consecration? Register columnist Father Raymond De Souza has the answer. Plus Father Raymond give insights into the greatest canonization ever when five holy companions were canonized 400 years ago on March 12, 1622 — what’s the relevance today? Also, Andrea Picciotti-Bayer another give us some updates on practical matters for Catholics — that is the freedom to practice our faith. The host of Religious Freedom Matters tells how school choice in education relates to our faith and our liberty. Consecration of Russia and Ukraine, Five Saints of 1622, and Religious Freedom (March 19)

Jeanette De Melo Register Radio

Trending

Subscription Options

  • Subscriber Service CenterAlready a subscriber? Renew or manage your subscription here.

  • SubscribeStart your Register subscription today.

    Subscribe Now

  • Sign up for 6 Free IssuesTry us out with a free trial subscription.

    Order Now

  • Give a Gift SubscriptionBless friends, family or clergy with a gift of the Register.

    Order Now

  • Order Bulk SubscriptionsGet a discount on 6 or more copies sent to your parish, organization or school.

    Order Now

  • Sign-up for E-NewsletterGet Register Updates sent daily or weeklyto your inbox.

    Sign Up