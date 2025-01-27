Pope Francis Says He’s More Concerned About Human Intelligence Than AI

Pope Francis reminded the audience that Catholic communications is something that must extend beyond Church boundaries.

Pope Francis said Monday that he is more concerned about the development of human intelligence than artificial intelligence.

Speaking to Church communications professionals in the Clementine Hall of the Apostolic Palace, the 88-year-old Pope emphasized the need for a human-centered approach to communication, especially in spreading the Gospel.

Francis reflected on the concept of “networking,” harkening back to the biblical imagery of fishermen’s nets and Jesus’ call to Peter to “become a fisher of men.” He said that responding to Jesus’ invitation requires “skills, knowledge, and resources” to build a network that can provide information that frees people from “the sea of despair and disinformation.”

“Let us think of how much we could accomplish together — thanks to the new tools of the digital era and to artificial intelligence — if instead of turning technology into an idol, we were more committed to networking,” the Pope said.

Pope Francis greets a visitor at a meeting with Church communications officials at the Vatican, Monday, Jan. 27, 2025. Credit: Vatican Media

“What worries me — more than artificial intelligence — is natural intelligence, the intelligence that we must develop,” he said.

Pope Francis urged communicators to examine their methods and motivations, warning against being seduced by the temptations of “self-promotion and the celebration of our own initiatives.” He also stressed the importance of fostering hope in a world often marked by despair and division.

“Let us ask ourselves: What do we do to sow hope in the midst of all the despair that surrounds and challenges us? What do we do to overcome the virus of division that undermines our communities? Is our communication inspired by prayer? Or do we limit ourselves to communicating about the Church by merely following the rules laid down by corporate marketing?”

Pope Francis called on communicators to demonstrate “that hope is not an illusion” and to promote forgiveness.

“Christian communication is about showing that the kingdom of God is near. It is present here and now, like a miracle that can be experienced by every person and by every culture,” he said.

“Communicating, for us, is not a tactic. It is not a technique. It is not the repetition of catchphrases or slogans,” he added. “Communicating is an act of love. Only an act of selfless love can produce networks of goodness.”

Pope Francis is hugged by a visitor at a meeting with Church communications officials at the Vatican, Monday, Jan. 27, 2025. Credit: Vatican Media

The meeting followed the conclusion of the Catholic Church’s Jubilee of the World of Communications, which drew more than 10,000 participants from 138 countries, according to Vatican News.

“Catholic communication is not something isolated; it is not just for Catholics. It is not a fenced-in area where we can keep to ourselves, a sect where we can talk to each other,” he said. “It is the open space of a living witness that knows how to listen to and interpret the signs of the kingdom.”

“Today the Lord often knocks from the inside because he wants us, as Christians, to let him out. Too often we keep the Lord to ourselves. We must let the Lord out — he is knocking at the door to be let out — and not keep him somewhat ‘enslaved’ for own purposes. … Go forward with courage and the joy that comes from evangelizing.”