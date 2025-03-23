Pope Francis Makes First Public Appearance in Weeks

During his address, the Pope reflected on this Third Sunday of Lent’s Gospel reading about the barren fig tree, drawing parallels between the patient farmer in the parable and God’s merciful approach to humanity.

Shortly before his expected release on Sunday, Pope Francis spoke about his long period of hospitalization during his Angelus address.

The moment marked his first public engagement in weeks. Waving and giving a “thumps-up” before blessing the crowds gathered outside Rome’s Gemelli Hospital, the pontiff briefly thanked one faithful for bringing flowers for the occasion.

After the short interaction, the Holy Father returned to his hospital room.

The pontiff, scheduled to be discharged on March 23, prepared a written message published by the Vatican while briefly appearing at approximately noon to greet the faithful and impart his blessing.

“During this long period of hospitalization, I have had the opportunity to experience the patience of the Lord, which I also see reflected in the tireless care of doctors and healthcare workers, as well as in the attentiveness and hopes of the patients’ families,” Francis noted.

“This confident patience, anchored in God’s love that never fails, is truly necessary for our lives, especially to face the most difficult and painful situations.”

During his address, the Pope reflected on this Third Sunday of Lent’s Gospel reading about the barren fig tree, drawing parallels between the patient farmer in the parable and God’s merciful approach to humanity.

On the situation in Gaza, the Pope called for a ceasefire and “that weapons be silenced immediately; and that there be the courage to resume dialogue, so that all hostages may be freed and a definitive ceasefire reached.”

Francis emphasized that the humanitarian situation in Gaza “is once again extremely serious and requires the urgent commitment of the warring parties and the international community.”

On a more positive note, the Holy Father expressed satisfaction with diplomatic progress in the Caucasus region.

“I am pleased, however, that Armenia and Azerbaijan have agreed on the final text of the Peace Agreement,” he said.

“I hope that it will be signed as soon as possible and can thus contribute to establishing a lasting peace in the South Caucasus.”

Convalescing in Casa Santa Marta

The Vatican announced on Saturday that the pontiff would be discharged from Gemelli Hospital on Sunday, following more than a month of treatment. Hospital officials indicated he will continue convalescing at his apartment in Casa Santa Marta for at least two months and will require ongoing oxygen therapy during his convalescence.

Doctors said at a Saturday press conference that Francis would undergo a “protected discharge” and would “still have to carry out” treatment “for a long time.”