Pope Francis: Family Dialogue Defeats Digital Distraction

On Sunday, the Feast of the Holy Family, Pope Francis highlighted the Family of Nazareth as a model of dialogue and mutual listening while warning against allowing mobile phones to disrupt family communication.

Speaking to pilgrims gathered in St. Peter’s Square for the weekly Angelus prayer, the pontiff reflected on the Gospel account of the young Jesus being found in the Temple after his parents had searched for him anxiously.

“It is good when a mother does not start with a rebuke, but with a question,” the pope said, pointing to Mary’s response when finding Jesus. “Mary does not accuse and does not judge, but tries to understand how to accept this Son who is so different by listening.”

The Holy Father emphasized that mealtimes offer “a special moment for dialogue in the family,” while specifically cautioning against digital distractions.

“Never, never this,” Francis said emphatically about using mobile phones at the family table. “Talk, listen to each other, this is the dialogue that is good for you and that makes you grow!”

Following the Angelus prayer, the pope offered special greetings to families connected via media. He also expressed particular concern for those suffering in war-torn regions, including Ukraine, Palestine, Israel, Myanmar, Sudan, and North Kivu.

The pontiff remembered families mourning in South Korea “following the dramatic air accident,” saying he was praying for both survivors and the departed.

At least 177 people died in South Korea's deadliest air disaster Sunday when an airliner belly-landed, veered off the runway, and exploded at Muan International Airport, Reuters reported.