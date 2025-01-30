Pope Francis Offers Condolences After Deadly Midair Collision Near Washington

The Pope sent a personal message to President Donald Trump on Jan. 30 as search efforts continued in and around the Potomac River where the aircraft crashed.

Pope Francis extended his condolences after an American Airlines jet carrying 64 people collided with a U.S. Army Black Hawk helicopter near Washington, D.C.’s Ronald Reagan National Airport on Wednesday night.

The Pope sent a personal message to President Donald Trump on Jan. 30 as search efforts continued in and around the Potomac River where the aircraft crashed. Officials indicated on Thursday morning that they did not believe there were any survivors.

“After learning of the mid-air collision near Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport, I express my spiritual closeness to all those affected by this tragedy,” the Pope said.

“In commending the souls of the deceased to the loving mercy of Almighty God, I offer my deepest sympathies to the families who are now mourning the loss of a loved one. I likewise pray for those involved in the recovery efforts and invoke upon all in the nation the divine blessings of consolation and strength.”

Pope Francis chose to sign the message personally, departing from the usual protocol of sending it via the Vatican secretary of state.

The collision occurred around 9 p.m. on Jan. 29 as American Eagle Flight 5342 en route from Wichita, Kansas, was approaching Reagan National Airport.

The jet was carrying 60 passengers and four crew members. The military helicopter was on a training mission with three soldiers on board.

Emergency response teams have recovered at least 28 bodies from the Potomac River, where wreckage from both aircraft was found. With all passengers deceased, the accident is the deadliest plane crash in the U.S. in more than 20 years.

Passengers on the flight included a group of figure skaters, coaches and their family members returning from the U.S. Figure Skating Championships in Wichita, according to the U.S. Figure Skating association.

Russian former world ice skating champions Yevgenia Shishkova and Vadim Naumov were among those on board, according to Russian state media.

The Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board have launched an investigation to determine the cause of the collision. Preliminary reports suggest that the helicopter crew was aware of the approaching jetliner, as indicated by radio communications with air traffic control, according to Reuters. The Pentagon has also initiated its own inquiry into the incident.

Bishop Michael Burbidge, the bishop of nearby Arlington, Virginia, also offered his condolences in a post on the social media platform X:“May we be united in prayer for all those tragically impacted by the accident near Reagan airport. We ask God to embrace them in his love; to grant strength to their families; and to watch over all first responders,”