Ohio Bishops Call for Compassion Amid ‘Unfounded Gossip’ Surrounding Haitian Migrants

Ohio’s Catholic bishops are urging the faithful and all people of goodwill to treat Haitian migrants in Springfield with “respect and dignity” as the small city seeks to dispel internet rumors about the population.

“As the residents of Springfield, Ohio, struggle with violent threats and life disruptions fueled by unfettered social media posts, we exhort the Catholic faithful and all people of goodwill not to perpetuate ill will toward anyone involved based on unfounded gossip,” read a letter signed by bishops in all six Catholic dioceses in Ohio.

“Instead, we ask for prayers and support for all the people of Springfield as they integrate their new Haitian neighbors and build a better future together,” added the letter, published by the Ohio Catholic Conference.

Bishops of the Eastern Catholic eparchies also signed the message.

More than half of Haiti is Catholic and a large majority of the country belongs to some Christian denomination.

“They’re eating the dogs — the people that came in,” Trump said. “They’re eating the cats. They’re eating the pets of the people that live there. And this is what’s happening in our country and it’s a shame.”

The Springfield Police Division issued a statement to the media saying that there have been no credible reports of immigrants harming or abusing pets.

In the letter, the bishops noted that the Haitian migrants in Springfield were granted Temporary Protected Status to legally remain in the country. The letter states that Haitians and others are “feeling inhumane conditions in their countries” to enter the United States.

“Like all people, these Haitians should be afforded the respect and dignity that are theirs by right and allowed the ability to contribute to the common good,” the bishops added.

The bishops also wrote in the letter that the influx of migration “has caused a strain on the city’s resources.” However, they also emphasized that people can “view newcomers first as children of God” while also “understanding the need to enforce reasonable limits to legal immigration.”

“We applaud all those community groups working hard to advance the flourishing of Springfield, given the need to integrate newcomers into the social fabric,” the bishops wrote. “If we remain true to our principles, we can have a dialogue about immigration without scapegoating groups of people for societal issues beyond their control.”

The bishops warned: “Today, our nation is divided by partisanship and ideology, which blind us to the image of God in our neighbor, especially the unborn, the poor, and the stranger.” They added that “these negative sentiments are only exacerbated by gossip, which can spread quickly across social media with no concern for the truth or those involved.”

“From the beginning, the human race was made in the image of God, which distinguishes us from all other created things,” the bishops continued.

“The arrival of Jesus Christ in human history confirms the dignity God has given to each of us, without exception,” they added. “It is our belief in the dignity of human life that guides our consciences and rhetoric when engaging in politics or personal conversation. Each of us, therefore, must turn to God and ask for eyes to see the infinite dignity of every person.”