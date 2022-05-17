New Pro-Life Movie Streaming in Theaters This Week

Although it is only in theaters for two days, Tracy Robinson, the film's director, said that if enough tickets are sold, the film’s showing could be extended.

A new pro-life movie that explores the case for life and the repercussions of abortion is airing May 16 and 17 in select theaters around the U.S.

“We stand at a critical point in history where the legality of abortion is being challenged in the highest courts,” the documentary’s description says. “More than ever, it is important for everyone to know where they stand on abortion and why.”

The movie, The Matter of Life, is using the distributor Fathom Events, the same distributor for The Chosen Christmas special and the Eucharist film, ALIVE: Who is there? The Christian distributor Revelation Media has partnered in distributing and marketing the film, as well.

The more than 750 theater locations and movie times can be found on Fathom Events’ website. Although it is only in theaters for two days, Tracy Robinson, the film's director, told CNA that if enough tickets are sold, the film’s showing could be extended.

However, if the film’s showing is not extended, individuals can still see it by registering on this website to screen the film in their schools or churches for 30 days only after the movie‘s showing in theaters. Licensing, streaming, and DVD will be available at a later date that is still not determined. You can watch the movie’s trailer below.

The documentary “compels us to understand the pro-life case and form our own individual beliefs based on more than what is said in the media,” the description of the movie says.

According to the producers, the film also includes expert testimony as viewers “learn about the history, philosophy, morality, and impact of abortion.” The movie includes powerful testimony from women and former abortion facility workers, “historians, religious workers, pro-life atheists,” and others are also included, the description says.

Speakers featured in the movie include: Dr. Anthony Levatino, a former abortionist and OBGYN; Stephanie Gray Conners, a pro-life speaker; Romona Treviño, a former manager at Planned Parenthood; Kristan Hawkins, president at Students for Life; Diane Ferraro, CEO at Save the Storks; Catherine Glenn Foster, president and CEO of Americans United For Life; Angela Franks professor of theology at St. John's Seminary in Boston; Destiny Herndon-De La Rosa, CEO of New Wave Feminists; Scott Klusendorf, president of Life Training Institute, and many more.

“The Matter of Life stresses entering this conversation with understanding, love, and support,” the description says. “Doing so is critical to saving the lives of the unborn and to care for the women who carry them.”

The film, which had a budget of $200,000, was directed by Robinson, a 34-year-old woman who used to be a “pro-choice Christian,” the film’s website says.

Robinson, who has a background in video production for documentaries, told EWTN Pro-Life Weekly's Prudence Robertson in an May 14 interview that she had been making videos for pregnancy resource centers in 2016 but “was in the mushy middle” on the topic of abortion. She was working in the center because she appreciated the work it was doing for women, Robinson said. You can watch the full interview below.

Robinson, of San Diego, said that her friends at the clinic invited her to a presentation on the topic of abortion at a church in 2016. The topic of the presentation was the case against abortion, she said.

“In less than two hours the message just clarified for me the true humanity of the unborn child, from the moment of conception and the whole reality of what abortion does really struck me,” Robinson said.

She continued, “and so I immediately felt compelled to make a documentary because I knew there were so many people in my shoes — young adults, who had never heard the message before clearly.”

Robinson said that she was motivated to research more about how society came to widely accept abortion while learning about the “amazing multi-faceted pro-life movement and so I wanted to take others on this journey with me.

Robinson told Robertson that the film will eventually be coming to streaming and DVD, but she did not say when.