Major Earthquake in Morocco Kills More Than 1,000

Pope Francis has offered the country his ‘prayerful communion in the face of this natural disaster.’

A rescuer searches for survivors under the rubble of a house destroyed in an earthquake in Moulay Brahim, Al-Haouz province, on Sept. 9. Morocco's deadliest earthquake in decades has killed at least 1,000 people, officials said, causing widespread damage and sending terrified residents and tourists scrambling to safety in the middle of the night.
Daniel Payne/CNA World

More than 1,000 people were reported dead after a major earthquake rocked the North African country of Morocco overnight on Friday, the country’s government said Saturday morning. 

The Moroccan government on Saturday said hundreds more were injured. 

The U.S. Geological Survey said the earthquake measured a preliminary magnitude of 6.8 near the resort of Oukaïmedene. The USGS in its early report said “significant casualties” were “likely” while “extensive damage is probable and the disaster is likely widespread.”

The BBC reported that the quake destroyed “large areas of the historic center of Marrakesh,” one of the country’s largest cities and a major economic center for the region. 

Pope Francis shortly after the disaster issued a telegram in which he offered the country his “prayerful communion in the face of this natural disaster.”

The Holy Father offered his “deep solidarity” with the country, Vatican News reported, while also “extend[ing] his encouragement to civil authorities and rescue services who are working to provide assistance and support,” according to the news service. 

Morocco Quake
A woman reacts standing in front of her earthquake-damaged house in the old city in Marrakesh on Sept. 9. (Photo: Fadel Senna/AFP via Getty Images)


The Archdiocese of Rabat, meanwhile, urged Catholics in a Facebook post to “pray with Our Lady of Morocco for the victims and their families.”

This is a developing story.

