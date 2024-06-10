Italian Pro-Life Association Suffers Spate of Attacks Against its Headquarters

The pro-life Italian association Pro Vita & Famiglia has denounced another attack against its headquarters in Rome.

A spokesman for the organization reported that on June 6 a female protester, accompanied by a cameraman from the Italian news agency ANSA and a leftist candidate for the European Parliament, attempted to plaster the organization’s headquarters building with a pro-abortion poster.

“We immediately went out to the street, removed the poster, and warned the woman and the others present not to continue painting the premises, urging them to keep their distance while the police were called,” said Jacopo Coghe, spokesman for the organization.

The protester responded with ideological slogans in favor of abortion and claimed her “freedom of expression” was being violated and “her art was being censored.”

A video posted on YouTube below documented the incident.

The provocateurs did not withdraw until police arrived. Coghe said the incident was the 13th act of vandalism against the Pro Vita & Famiglia office in less than three years and the third in just over a month.