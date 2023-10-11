In the Holy Land, Franciscans Are Keeping Doors to Holy Sites Open — For Now

On Saturday, Oct. 7, Israel suddenly found itself in a state of war. A barrage of rockets from the Gaza Strip and attacks by Hamas terrorists who infiltrated cities near the border resulted in the death of over 1,000 people. Among them were 11 American citizens as well as citizens from many other countries.

Casanova Street in the Christian Quarter, Jerusalem, after Hamas' attack on Israel, Oct. 9, 2023. Credit: Marinella Bandini

Since then in the southern part of the country, the alarm sirens warning of incoming missiles are relentless. Jerusalem, on the other hand, has fallen into an eerie silence, interrupted only by alerts on mobile phones and the roar of military aircraft. The city is semi-deserted, with most shops closed, except for those selling essential goods. Schools are closed, as are many offices. There is a desire to return to some semblance of normalcy, mixed with the fear of leaving home due to the threat of reprisals.

Christian Quarter/New Gate in Jerusalem after Hamas attack on Israel, Oct. 9, 2023. Credit: Marinella Bandini

The deserted Mamilla shopping center in Jerusalem, Oct. 9, 2023. Credit: Marinella Bandini

Muslim Quarter/Suq in Jerusalem after Hamas attack on Israel, Oct. 9, 2023. Credit: Marinella Bandini

The only open doors seem to be those of the Franciscan sanctuaries, which, at the express request of the Custody of the Holy Land, remain open for now, primarily to allow ongoing pilgrimages to carry out their spiritual experience as best they can. These sites include the Church of the Holy Sepulcher in Jerusalem; the Basilica of the Agony (also called the Church of All Nations), located on the Mount of Olives in Jerusalem; the Basilica of the Nativity in Bethlehem; and the Basilica of the Annunciation in Nazareth.

Pilgrims in the Church of the Holy Sepulchre in Jerusalem, Oct. 9, 2023. Credit: Marinella Bandini

The Franciscans are taking it day by day, continuing their service in the sanctuaries and welcoming the few remaining groups.

Daily procession of the Franciscan friars of the Custody of the Holy Land in the Church of the Holy Sepulchre in Jerusalem, Oct. 9, 2023. Credit: Marinella Bandini

However, thoughts of the immediate future bring back the struggle of the pandemic years, with a decline in tourism and, consequently, in donations and offerings. The Custody itself, in a statement, has expressly asked people to “suspend pilgrimages and wait until the situation is safe again.”

The leaders of the Christian community in the Holy Land continue to appeal incessantly for peace and the cessation of hostilities.

Daily procession of the Franciscan friars of the Custody of the Holy Land (Calvary, Greek-Orthodox Chapel) at the Church of the Holy Sepulcher, Jerusalem, Oct. 9, 2023. Credit: Marinella Bandini

Following the outbreak of the conflict, Cardinal Pierbattista Pizzaballa, patriarch of Jerusalem, signed a statement in which, in addition to calling for a de-escalation of the conflict, emphasized the importance of preserving the Status Quo regarding the holy sites. This is a set of rules that regulates access to and use of the main holy sites since the time of the Ottoman Empire.

The same concern was reiterated in a joint statement by the patriarchs and heads of Christian churches in Jerusalem. Christian religious leaders have raised their voices together “to advocate for the cessation of all violent and military activities” and “condemn any acts that target civilians.”

Daily procession of the Franciscan friars of the Custody of the Holy Land (Anointing Stone) at the Church of the Holy Sepulcher in Jerusalem, Oct. 9, 2023. Credit: Marinella Bandini

The Custody of the Holy Land issued a statement on Oct. 10 inviting all the faithful to “pray and fast for peace.” The Franciscan communities, the statement reads, “pray for all the victims, especially the civilians and the hostages. And for their families. Let us pray so that the hatred, anger, and fear that generate violence go out in hearts. Let us pray so that the international community fosters initiatives of mediation and peace, especially in protecting civilians.”

At the moment, there is no news of specific prayer initiatives, given the state of emergency that discourages gatherings. The patriarch himself has suspended official entry ceremonies into dioceses. However, at ordinary liturgies, there is a greater intensification of prayers for peace.

Daily procession of the Franciscan friars of the Custody of the Holy Land (Latin Chapel of the Apparition of Jesus to his Mother) at the Church of the Holy Sepulcher, Jerusalem, Oct. 9, 2023. Credit: Marinella Bandini

On Monday, Oct. 9, at the Church of the Holy Sepulcher, the daily procession of the Franciscans to the places of the passion, death, and resurrection of Jesus concluded with a specific prayer for peace in the Holy Land.

“For more than seven centuries, the Franciscans, in times of war or peace, of excavation or work, have visited every day the places of the passion of Jesus,” the president of the Holy Sepulcher, Brother Stéphane, explained to media after the prayer. “Here, Christ has risen! Here, he has defeated the world! Today, we wanted our prayer to be particularly focused on asking for peace for this land, which is now being torn apart once again, so that everyone can live in this land in peace and in safety.”