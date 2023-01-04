Support the register

National Catholic Register News https://www.ncregister.com/cna/fda-changes-policy-to-allow-abortion-pills-to-be-sold-at-pharmacies

Print issue
Subscribe to our Print Edition

FDA Changes Policy to Allow Abortion Pills to be Sold at Pharmacies

Yesterday’s policy change comes after a December 2021 change that permanently lifted the requirement for patients to obtain mifepristone during in-person appointments with a physician.

In a Monday letter from the commissioner of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists, the FDA announced it would “exercise enforcement discretion” on its regulations of the abortion pill.
In a Monday letter from the commissioner of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists, the FDA announced it would “exercise enforcement discretion” on its regulations of the abortion pill. (photo: Ivanko80 / Shutterstock)
Peter Pinedo/CNA Nation

Yesterday, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) officially changed its policy to allow pharmacies, such as CVS and Walgreens, to sell mifepristone, the drug known commonly as the abortion pill. 

Mifepristone is the first of the two pills used in a chemical abortion. The drug works by cutting off nutrients necessary for a fetus to continue developing. The second drug, misoprostol, is taken 24 to 48 hours later and induces contractions that expel the dead unborn child.   

In the wake of the Supreme Court’s Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization decision that overturned Roe v. Wade, abortion pills and chemical abortion have become an increasingly debated issue. According to the New York Times, abortion pills now account for more than half of abortions in the U.S. 

Until yesterday, FDA policy only allowed certified doctors, clinics, and some mail-order pharmacies to dispense mifepristone. Now, FDA policy allows any patient with a prescription to obtain mifepristone from her local retail pharmacy. 

Yesterday’s policy change comes after a December 2021 change that permanently lifted the requirement for patients to obtain mifepristone during in-person appointments with a physician. This change allowed abortion pills to be prescribed via telemedicine and prescriptions to be filled by mail. 

Despite these changes, pharmacies must still opt in to fill abortion pill prescriptions, and they must still abide by all federal and state regulations. According to Axios, both CVS and Walgreens have announced they are reviewing the FDA’s policy change and have not said whether they will begin offering abortion pills in their pharmacies. 

Abortion pills are still restricted to varying degrees in individual states. Abortion pills are illegal after seven weeks in Texas and after 10 weeks in Indiana, according to the Guttmacher Institute. Twenty-nine states require abortion pills to be administered by physicians and 18 states require a physician to be physically present when the pills are administered. However, these state policies are subject to change as many states look to the FDA for guidance on abortion pills. 

Mifepristone was first approved by the FDA in 2000. The FDA authorizes the use of the drug up to 10 weeks of pregnancy, though according to the New York Times, many clinics and providers offer the drug up to 12 or 13 weeks.  

Father Joseph Fessio with then Cardinal Joseph Ratzinger during his 1999 visit to Ignatius Press.

Father Fessio on ‘Professor Ratzinger,’ the Future Benedict XVI

‘He was just a wonderful listener. He listened and he could remember things. He could synthesize things in each of those seminars like an experience of a symphony where you hear all these different instruments come in and play separately, and then he somehow put them together at the end and make a whole.’

Kevin J. Jones/CNA Vatican

Trending

Subscription Options

  • Subscriber Service CenterAlready a subscriber? Renew or manage your subscription here.

  • SubscribeStart your Register subscription today.

    Subscribe Now

  • Sign up for 6 Free IssuesTry us out with a free trial subscription.

    Order Now

  • Give a Gift SubscriptionBless friends, family or clergy with a gift of the Register.

    Order Now

  • Order Bulk SubscriptionsGet a discount on 6 or more copies sent to your parish, organization or school.

    Order Now

  • Sign-up for E-NewsletterGet Register Updates sent daily or weeklyto your inbox.

    Sign Up