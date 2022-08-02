FBI Releases Photo of Suspect in Molotov Cocktail Attack on Nashville Pregnancy Center

On June 30, at around 1:30 a.m., an individual threw a Molotov cocktail through a window at Hope Clinic for Women.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation has released photos of a suspect in the attempted firebombing of a pro-life pregnancy center June 30 in Nashville, Tennessee. The are asking for the public’s help in identifying the suspect.

The photos, released by the FBI’s Memphis field office, show an individual dressed in dark clothing with a hood. A photo of the individual’s car was also released to the public. It’s unclear from the photo what model and make the car is.

On June 30, at around 1:30 a.m., an individual threw a Molotov cocktail through a window at Hope Clinic for Women. It did not explode and the window has been replaced.

The words “Jane's Revenge” were written on the clinic in graffiti, and have since been cleaned off.

“Anyone with information is encouraged to call the FBI Memphis Field Office at 901-747-4300 or submit online at tips.fbi.gov,” the July 26 press release said.

The FBI released this photo of a suspect in the attempted firebombing of a Nashville pro-life pregnancy center. Federal Bureau of Investigation

Kailey Cornett, executive director and CEO of Hope Clinic for Women, told CNA shortly after the act of vandalism that her team is resilient and had received an influx of prayers and support.

“We are here to do what we’re called to do and that‘s to serve women,” she said at the time. “We were able to rally around each other and support each other yesterday, but I think that we’re ready to get back to providing care today."

Since news broke in May that Roe v. Wade may be overturned, a rise in reports of vandalism of pro-life pregnancy centers has made headlines. Roe, which federally legalized abortion, was overturned June 24. The vandalism of both pregnancy centers and Catholic churches has continued since then.

The FBI announced in June that it was investigating attacks on pro-life pregnancy centers and churches. Since its announcement, there have been few reports of arrests. There have been no known reports of any arrests in connection with vandalism at pro-life pregnancy centers, only churches.