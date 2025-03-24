Consecrated Women of Regnum Christi On the Rebound Despite ‘Deep Wound’ From Founder

According to a 2019 report by Regnum Christi, at least 175 minors between the ages of 11 and 16 were victims of abuse by 33 priests of the congregation, including at least 60 cases attributed to Father Maciel.

The confirmation, more than 15 years ago, of the sexual abuse of minors committed by the founder of the Legionaries of Christ, Father Marcial Maciel, marked a turning point for priests, consecrated men and women, and laypeople in the Regnum Christi movement. The revelation of these painful events led to a period of discernment and renewal that for many became a path of hope.

In 1998, nine victims filed formal charges against Father Maciel at the Vatican, but he denied the allegations. In 2004, the investigation was resumed, and the Holy See ordered him to withdraw from active ministry, although he was never expelled from the congregation. After his death in 2008, the Legionaries of Christ publicly apologized, confirming Maciel’s double life, which also included fathering at least four children with various women.

According to a 2019 report by Regnum Christi, at least 175 minors between the ages of 11 and 16 were victims of abuse by 33 priests of the congregation, including at least 60 cases attributed to Maciel.

After what happened, many consecrated women embarked on new paths, rediscovering their vocation to marriage or other charisms within the Church. Others, however, chose to stay and begin anew, embracing with hope a process of renewal that, after years of work, continues to bear fruit in the life and mission of the movement. In 2005, Regnum Christi had 540 consecrated women, and in 2024 it had 484.

A process to heal the ‘deep father wound’

Mary Patt Pirie, originally from the United States, is studying moral theology in Rome and is the director general of studies for consecrated women. In an interview with ACI Prensa, CNA’s Spanish-language news partner, she reflected on her spiritual journey and acknowledged that, although at times it was “despite herself,” she was able to confirm that the Lord had called her to follow him in Regnum Christi.

“He wasn’t showing me a different path: Following his voice, I came here, and here he asked me to give my life,” she shared.

Mary Patt Pirie converses with two priests. Credit: Courtesy of Regnum Christi

“I realized that this renewal would likely last several decades, given the depth of the necessary reform and the difficulty of reaching agreement among so many, in a group that has experienced a deep father wound due to the life of our founder,” she explained.

Now, she affirmed with hope that they have “moved in the right direction,” although she doesn’t rule out difficulties in the future: “This is part of the realism of what we have experienced. The Lord is with us and today he tells us ‘courage; continue making my kingdom present in the world.’”

Called to participate in the renewal

Renée Pomarico from the United States trained in institutional communications and spiritual direction and is director of communications for consecrated women. After discernment, she felt God calling her to belong exclusively to him through the movement and after the apostolic visitation ordered by the Vatican, she said she received “an invitation from God to collaborate in the process of renewal.”

In March 2009, the then-secretary of state of the Vatican, Cardinal Tarcisio Bertone, announced to the apostolate’s director general, Father Álvaro Corcuera, that he would undertake an apostolic visitation to the Legionaries of Christ. Following the work of a team of five prelates, it was concluded in 2010 that Maciel’s conduct had caused “serious consequences for the life and structure of the Legion, such as to require a process of profound reevaluation.”

After the apostolic visitation, Pope Benedict XVI deemed it necessary to undertake a new revision of the constitutions and entrusted this task to the papal delegate, Cardinal Velasio de Paolis.

It was the archbishop emeritus of Philadelphia, Charles Chaput, one of the apostolic visitors, who gave Pomarico the confidence to continue. She said she was thus able to ascertain that she was not investing her energies “in a work destined to fail” and perceived that God was inviting her to collaborate on the “path of renewal,” for which she is grateful today.

For Canadian Glory Darbellay, current director of the formation center for consecrated women in Madrid, the Lord encouraged her “to keep moving forward in the face of difficulties,” so the call “always remained.” For her, this process of renewal is a path guided by the Holy Spirit: “We have had many challenges, of forgiving one another and making room in hope for a new perspective,” she said in a statement to ACI Prensa.

Greater recognition and presence in the academic world

One of the most significant institutional changes in recent years has been the growing recognition of consecrated women, collateral victims of an internal culture marked by the double life led by the founder.

“The change has been very radical,” Spanish consecrated woman Marta Rodríguez, a professor at the Pontifical Athenaeum Regina Apostolorum in Rome, told ACI Prensa.

Rodríguez, who is also the academic director of the course on gender, sex, and education at Francisco de Vitoria University, pointed out that Maciel “talked a lot about excellent formation, but in practice, the time and resources dedicated to the formation of consecrated women were insufficient and this resulted in very superficial formation.”

However, she emphasized that in the last 15 years there has been great progress, going from having only three or four consecrated women holding doctorates to about 20 or 25 today.

“A lot has been invested in serious formation, and this has allowed our mission to unfold,” she said. Previously, with little education, their work was limited to the formation of girls, “a beautiful vocation,” but there was no opportunity to serve in universities or in more cultural settings.

For Pirie, although human and spiritual formation “has been appreciated by the people whom we served at almost every moment in our history,” she said the formation process is more demanding today.

In 2005, Regnum Christi had 540 consecrated women and in 2024 it had 484. Credit: Photo courtesy of Regnum Christi

Along these lines, she emphasized that consecrated women themselves have rediscovered the value of ongoing formation: “The vast majority of initiatives proposing personal formation paths come from consecrated women themselves, who perceive a need to be better formed in some area or sense that it is time to reinvent themselves and undertake formation for new areas of service,” she noted.

This formation, according to Pirie, “better positions consecrated women to be in the world, in the way our vocation was originally intended,” noting that the formation they received has allowed some to serve in ecclesiastical structures such as dicasteries, parishes, and dioceses.

“In all cases, the formation we receive and seek better enables us to ‘give a reason for our hope’ [1 Pt 3:15] and to share the love of Christ with people, regardless of their situation and stage of their lives,” Pirie commented.

Darbellay noted that the formation of young consecrated women “is very different from the past” and emphasized that the Catholic Church “is strongly promoting these changes.”

“I am seeing the fruits of this in the human and spiritual maturity of the consecrated women who are making their final vows,” she observed.

Greater autonomy and freedom

Although Rodríguez assured that she was always happy, she lamented that in the past, they didn’t decide anything and that decisions were imposed without discussion.

“Before, we would receive a letter and we went from one apostolate [to another] without any prior formation. The idea was to be highly available and for you to be useful for everything. Everything in our lives was regulated,” she recalled. Now, however, she assured that decisions are made through dialogue, which is “totally new.”

Another key change is the transformation in the exercise of authority. She explained that before, it was an “enormous and invasive” authority that controlled every aspect of their lives, from what they wore to with whom they spent their free time.

“All decisions about their lives were left to the [women] directors; you didn’t choose anything,” she said. She said she believes this erroneous conception of authority led to infantilization, with “sickening details” and “chronic stress,” eliminating autonomy and originality.

“There were no reciprocal relationships,” she concluded.

Challenges in Regnum Christi

Rodríguez emphasized that a major challenge for the movement is financial support and autonomy, which they have enjoyed since 2018 following one of the directives issued by the Holy See that stipulated that part of the apostolate’s assets be transferred to the name of the consecrated women.

“There are many consecrated women who have never worked, who have never paid into a retirement fund. How are we going to support them as they grow older?” she asked.

She also noted the challenge of reaching a certain maturity, since, she pointed out, “we have lived a childlike life; we weren’t responsible for our own lives, we didn’t make our own decisions, and that’s the system’s fault.”

Regarding the fight against abuse, since the beginning of the process of change, Regnum Christi has developed specific protocols adapted to each country in which it carries out its pastoral work and established a universal code of conduct for consecrated women, which follows clear procedures for investigating any report of abuse.

The movement announced on March 11 that it will review its abuse prevention policies in Spain following five allegations of sexual abuse against Maciel’s former secretary, Legionary priest Marcelino de Andrés Núñez, who worked at the Highlands El Encinar school in Madrid.

The Legion of Christ also publishes an annual report on the website 0abuse, which reports on the steps taken by the congregation to care for victims of abuse and develop safe environments.

The future of Regnum Christi

At the beginning of February, the Vatican definitively approved the statutes of the Regnum Christi Federation. The consecrated women agree that the new collegial approach to governance and a shared spirituality and mission, as well as unity in diversity, are some of the most notable changes.

“With the request for definitive approval, Regnum Christi wishes to tell the Church that we believe these statutes sufficiently safeguard the charism the Lord has entrusted to us and that, at least for now, we can continue to journey, serve, and carry out our mission with these statutes as our guide. I say ‘for now’ because only the Holy Spirit is the master of charisms, and a document written in human words will never capture the full richness of this gift,” Pirie explained.

For Pomarico, the Vatican’s decision represents “a confirmation of the action of God, who has been present and manifested his grace throughout this entire journey or process.”

Darbellay, for her part, said that she is already seeing “the budding forth of new life that come from living out our statutes and a new enthusiasm for the common mission we share.”

“The formation of young consecrated women is very different from the past.” Credit: Photo courtesy of Regnum Christi

Both Pirie and Darbellay look to the future with hope and say they see “sound initiatives and proposals” highlighting “vocations ministry in a universal sense, the focus on strengthening marriages and families, and forming communities of apostles.”

Pirie’s “dreams” for the future of the movement are clear: “Greater participation and promotion of professional networks, a greater presence in the academic world, a truly comprehensive pastoral ministry, centered on the family and accessible to more people.”