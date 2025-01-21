Support the register

CNA Official X Account Compromised, Working With X Support

EWTN News is working to rectify the situation.

Francesca Pollio Fenton/CNA Nation

On Jan. 20 Catholic News Agency’s official X account, @cnalive, was compromised, and used to publish scam-related posts on the platform. 

CNA is a sister agency to the Register. 

The EWTN News digital media team is actively taking complete control of the account.

EWTN News is working with the X Support team. We will notify you when the problem has been resolved.  

In the meantime, all users are asked to refrain from clicking on any strange links or posts that may be made in this time. 

We apologize for the inconvenience.

This is a developing story. 

