Catholic School Safe Environment Coordinator Fired After Arrest for Possessing Child Porn

A Catholic parish and school in the Diocese of Columbus, Ohio, has fired an employee who was in charge of background checks and sexual abuse awareness training after he was arrested for possessing materials depicting child pornography and abuse.

The employee, John Denzel, 60, worked as the safe environment coordinator for St. Brigid of Kildare, a parish and pre-K through eighth grade school in Dublin, Ohio.

He was arrested by the Union County Sheriff’s Office on Aug. 5, according to a report by the sheriff’s office.

An official with the Union County Court of Ohio told CNA that Denzel was incarcerated for a short time at the Tri-County Regional Jail and has since been released on his own recognizance.

Denzel, who has been employed by St. Brigid of Kildare since 2017 and has held the position of safe environment coordinator since 2022, was indicted on 15 charges related to possessing child pornography on July 26.

He is facing four charges of pandering sexually oriented matters involving a minor and 11 charges of illegal use of a minor or impaired person in nudity-oriented material or performance.

According to court documents the crimes occurred between July 6, 2022, and Jan. 3, 2023, which falls within the time range Denzel worked for the Diocese of Columbus as the safe environment coordinator.

As safe environment coordinator, Denzel was charged with helping to ensure the parish and school’s compliance with diocesan safety policies. He also conducted fingerprint background checks and coordinated the parish and school’s “Protecting God’s Children” sexual abuse awareness course for volunteers, according to an archived parish webpage.

Jason Mays, a spokesperson for the Diocese of Columbus, told CNA that the diocese was made aware of the “shocking and reprehensible criminal allegations” against Denzel on Aug. 6, the day after his arrest.

“Upon learning of the indictment against him, his employment was immediately terminated,” Mays said, adding that “St. Brigid of Kildare and the Diocese of Columbus administrations are working in full cooperation with local law enforcement as they proceed with a thorough investigation.”

Additionally, Mays said that Columbus Bishop Earl Fernandes “has mandated an immediate evaluation of the hiring and onboarding process of all parish-level safe environment coordinators.”

“The Diocese of Columbus stands firm on a zero-tolerance policy that holds all staff and volunteers to a high standard of conduct, no exceptions,” Mays added. “The Diocese of Columbus takes child protection seriously and remains vigilant in combating all forms of child abuse.”