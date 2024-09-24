Support the register

National Catholic Register News https://www.ncregister.com/cna/catholic-church-raises-alarm-over-disappearance-of-children-in-mexico

Print issue
Subscribe to our Print Edition

Catholic Church Raises Alarm Over Disappearance of Children in Mexico

According to central government statistics, since the Oct. 1, 2018, beginning of Cuauhtémoc Blanco Bravo’s term as governor of Morelos, there have been 379 disappearances of minors in the state, mostly girls.

A child trapped in the world of human trafficking.
A child trapped in the world of human trafficking. (photo: Structuresxx / Shutterstock)
Diego López Colín/CNA/ACI Prensa Nation

The Catholic Church has issued an alert to parents, priests, and catechists to “take all necessary security measures” following recent reports of the disappearance of minors and the confirmed existence of a gang dedicated to child theft.

In a circular letter dated Sept. 17, Cuernavaca Bishop Ramón Castro indicated that “reports of the disappearance of minors have been filed, and the media have reported the existence of a gang dedicated to the theft of children that has been corroborated by the authorities.”

One of the most recent cases is that of Joshua, a baby stolen in Cuautla, Morelos, on July 2. According to the local media outlet La Jornada, the minor was rescued along with other minors on Sept. 17 as part of a joint operation conducted by the Office of the Attorney General (FGR, by its Spanish acronym) and the Secretariat of National Defense (SEDENA, by its Spanish acronym) in Chiapas.

The FGR reported on Sept. 17 that five people were arrested in relation to the operation for their alleged participation in a minor trafficking ring.

According to central government statistics, since the Oct. 1, 2018, beginning of Cuauhtémoc Blanco Bravo’s term as governor of Morelos, there have been 379 disappearances of minors in the state, mostly girls.

Bishop Ramón Castro Castro of Cuernavaca, Mexido. Credit: Oktavian142, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons

Bishop Ramón Castro Castro of Cuernavaca, Mexido. Credit: Oktavian142, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons

Bishop Castro called for reinforced security in “all catechetical centers,” urging that “in the event of the slightest suspicion, the municipal authorities be informed.” The prelate highlighted the importance of assuming “together the responsibility of caring for our children.”

In addition, Bishop Castro urged the Catholic faithful to pray so that this situation “that worries us at the moment is transformed into an environment of security” in order to guarantee well-being and harmony.

The most recent murder of a priest in Mexico occurred Oct. 20, 2024.

Report: 80 Priests Murdered in Mexico Over Last Three Decades

The director of CCM, Father Omar Sotelo Aguilar, during a press conference in which he presented the report, noted that “as never before in the history of Mexico, violence has reached worrying levels, striking all sectors of society.”

Diego López Colín/ACI Prensa/CNA World

Trending

Subscription Options

  • Subscriber Service CenterAlready a subscriber? Renew or manage your subscription here.

  • Subscribe for just $49.95 $32.50!Start your Register subscription today.

    Subscribe Now

  • Give a Gift SubscriptionBless friends, family or clergy with a gift of the Register.

    Order Now

  • Order Bulk SubscriptionsGet a discount on 6 or more copies sent to your parish, organization or school.

    Order Now

  • Sign-up for E-NewsletterGet Register Updates sent daily or weeklyto your inbox.

    Sign Up