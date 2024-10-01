Caritas Lebanon Rushes Aid as Millions Flee Escalating Israel-Hezbollah Conflict

Father Abboud said Caritas had prepared a response for the potential crisis in advance, but recent events exceeded everyone’s projections.

An ongoing military escalation between Hezbollah and Israel has resulted in a massive displacement crisis. The situation is dire, affecting many regions in Lebanon.

Internally displaced persons (IDPs), primarily from the south and the southern suburbs of Beirut, are facing numerous challenges. There are “as many as a million people,” according to Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati.

This humanitarian crisis has overwhelmed the state’s capacity to help so local and international aid organizations are stepping up to assist displaced people who have moved to shelters across the country. Among these organizations is Caritas Lebanon, which is mobilizing aid on multiple fronts.

This humanitarian crisis has overwhelmed Lebanon's capacity to help so local and international aid organizations are stepping up to assist displaced people who have moved to shelters across the country. Among these organizations is Caritas Lebanon, which is mobilizing aid on multiple fronts.

In an interview with ACI Mena, CNA’s Arabic-language news partner, Father Michel Abboud, president of the Caritas Lebanon Association, explained how Caritas provides help.

“Our organization is addressing the displacement crisis through a comprehensive emergency response strategy in its various regions of operations,” he said. “Through coordinating efforts with local and international organizations and relying on a network of volunteers and administrators across different regions, Caritas provides humanitarian support and meets the needs of the displaced as much as possible.”

Father Abboud said Caritas had prepared a response for the potential crisis in advance, but recent events exceeded everyone’s projections. “Therefore, we are doing our part to preserve the lives of these displaced people,” Abboud said.

Regarding the aid provided by Caritas in the shelters, the priest said: “We provide a wide range of services, including hot and canned food, drinking water, and primary health care services. We have also started providing psychological support. Psychologists are entering the shelters and listening to people’s needs. We are also working to provide a safe environment for children by organizing recreational programs.”

In response to massive displacement, Caritas Lebanon volunteers deliver emergency relief to families forced to leave their homes. Credit: Caritas Lebanon

When asked about the sustainability of services in the event of a prolonged escalation, Father Abboud said: “Caritas is working to strengthen its relief capacity through cooperation with its local and international partners to ensure the essential commodities to address the crisis. However, sustaining our capabilities depends on continued support and donations. If the escalation prolongs, we will face significant challenges, but we are constantly developing alternative emergency plans, increasing our stocks, and securing the necessary funds to meet the needs of the most vulnerable for as long as possible.”

“In all our work, we rely on divine providence in our journey and mission,” Father Abboud said, “and he never leaves us… Caritas relies on God in its efforts to meet the needs of his people.”