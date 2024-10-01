Cardinal Parolin Decries Wars, Abortion, Gender Ideology, and Repression in UN Address

The cardinal echoed the words of Pope Francis, stating that the world is now experiencing a 'third world war in piecemeal.'

Cardinal Pietro Parolin, the Vatican secretary of state, addressed the 79th session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York on Sept. 28, touching on several of the most pressing issues of international concern, including the situations in Nicaragua and Venezuela as well as the wars in Ukraine and the Holy Land.

The cardinal denounced “an alarming increase in the number of conflicts around the world and the gravity of their violence” and lamented that this is causing “a significant loss of innocent lives and an enormous amount of destruction.”

He also called for “leaving no one behind” and “acting together for the advancement of peace.” Below are seven key points he made in his speech.

1. Freedom in Venezuela and Nicaragua

The Vatican official expressed concern about the attacks carried out by the dictatorship of Nicaraguan President Daniel Ortega and his wife, Vice President Rosario Murillo, against “the personnel and institutions of the Church, which directly affect the delicate issue of religious freedom,” stressing that it must always be guaranteed.

Cardinal Parolin indicated the Holy See is open to a respectful dialogue with the authorities of the Central American country “to resolve the difficulties and promote peace, fraternity, and harmony for the benefit of all.”

He also emphasized that the Venezuelan people, “despite the numerous challenges they face … continue to trust in the democratic values ​​enshrined in the constitution.”

He lamented the crisis that erupted after the country’s July 28 presidential election and said that the Holy See, “deeply saddened and concerned,” calls on the authorities “to respect and protect the life, dignity, human rights, and fundamental freedoms of their citizens.”

2. Respect for Life and Rejection of Surrogacy

Speaking in front of the U.N. General Assembly, Cardinal Parolin did not hesitate to affirm that “the life of the human being must be protected from the moment of conception until the moment of natural death. Failing to do this is one of the greatest forms of poverty of our time.”

The cardinal also described as “deplorable” the practice of surrogate motherhood, also known as “rent-a-womb,” which is increasingly widespread and accepted in today’s societies. He noted that “it represents a serious violation of the dignity of women and children, based on the exploitation of the mother’s material needs,” and pointed out that a child is always a gift and “never the basis of a commercial contract.”

“Consequently, the Holy See calls for an effort by the international community to universally prohibit this practice,” he said.

3. Gender Theory is “Ideological Colonization”

Despite the U.N.’s explicit support for gender ideology, Cardinal Parolin was emphatic in contending that it is “extremely dangerous because it nullifies differences in its claim to make everyone equal.” He also repudiated the instrumentalization of democracy to promote “rights that are not even fully consistent with those originally defined,” such as the practice of abortion.

The cardinal was likely referring to the U.N.’s 1948 Universal Declaration of Human Rights.

The cardinal stated that these are clear “cases of ideological colonization, in which gender theory plays a central role,” and called for the defense of values ​​and rights based on human dignity and the common good.

4. War in Ukraine and the Holy Land

The cardinal echoed the words of Pope Francis, stating that the world is now experiencing a “third world war in piecemeal.”

Regarding the war in Ukraine, Cardinal Parolin indicated that “we are facing a situation that requires urgent action to avoid further escalation and create a path toward a just and peaceful resolution.”

He also added that “although diplomatic efforts are crucial, it is clear that military engagement continues to prevail. Therefore, it is essential to find ways to encourage gestures of goodwill and a means of direct dialogue between the parties involved.”

On the Holy Land, the cardinal expressed his concern about the instability in the region that ensued “especially after the terrorist attack perpetrated on Oct. 7, 2023, in Israel by Hamas and other Palestinian armed groups.” However, he lamented “the high number of civilian victims” of the Israeli military response and commented that “it raises many questions about its proportionality.”

Through Cardinal Parolin, the Holy See stressed at the U.N. that “an immediate cease-fire in Gaza and the West Bank is necessary as well as the release of Israeli hostages in Gaza,” in addition to “humanitarian assistance to the Palestinian population.”

For the Vatican, the only viable option for peace is “a two-state solution with a special status for Jerusalem” and that the two warring parties abandon “all forms of violence, coercion, and unilateral actions, such as Israeli settlements in the Palestinian territories.”

5. Concern for Lebanon

Cardinal Parolin referred to the Israeli bombings and attacks of recent days that have seriously affected the Lebanese population, including the Christian community. He noted that this situation puts the entire region at risk. “This has led to a considerable number of displaced persons and a considerable loss of human life, among which are many civilians, including children,” he said.

“The Holy See calls on all parties to adhere to the principles of international humanitarian law and to stop the escalation and conclude a cease-fire without delay,” adding that “a strong Christian voice is needed to guide the nation through this unprecedented crisis.”

6. Defending Persecuted Christians and the Poor

“Approximately 1 in 7 Christians [more than 365 million people] are subject to significant levels of persecution on the basis of religious beliefs. The number of attacks against Christian churches and property increased significantly in 2023, with more Christians than ever suffering violent attacks,” the cardinal said, addressing the issue of religious freedom.

The cardinal called on nations to commit to safeguarding peace and returning to “the roots, spirit, and values” on which the U.N. was founded.

“The Holy See, as it has done for the past six decades, continues to support the work of the United Nations, making its voice heard in defense of the poor, of those in vulnerable situations, supporting every peace process and initiative,” he concluded.

7. Promoting Development to Promote Peace

Cardinal Parolin said that “it’s not enough to eliminate the instruments of war; it is necessary to eradicate its root causes. The first of these is hunger, a scourge that continues to afflict entire areas of our world, while others are marked by massive food waste.”

He also criticized “the growth in military spending” that many countries are registering, to the detriment of initiatives that contribute to promoting the eradication of hunger and poverty. This, he said, must “continue to be the main objective of all future action, bearing in mind that development is the name of peace.”