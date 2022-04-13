Support the register

Bishop ‘Horrified’ by Brooklyn Shooting, Asks Prayers for Injured and First Responders

At least 16 people were injured amid a shooting on an N train at the 36th Street station around 8:30 on Tuesday morning.

Members of the New York Police Department and emergency vehicles crowd the streets after at least 13 people were injured during a rush-hour shooting at a subway station in the New York borough of Brooklyn on April 12, 2022, where authorities said "several undetonated devices" were recovered amid chaotic scenes.
BROOKLYN, N.Y. — Bishop Robert Brennan of Brooklyn urged prayer for those injured in a shooting at a subway station in the New York City borough on Tuesday, and for the first responders and transit workers.

“On this Tuesday of Holy Week, our city has suffered a terrible attack on New Yorkers just trying to commute. Let us fervently pray for the multiple people shot and injured in a Sunset Park subway station,” Bishop Brennan said April 12.

“Lord, help the healing hands take care of the victims and protect the law enforcement officers trying to locate the suspect in this shooting. We are grateful for their courage and service to protect us. And please, Lord, keep us all safe in your embrace.” 

He had tweeted earlier, “I am horrified by the shooting attack on the subway platform in Sunset Park this morning. Let's pray fervently for those who are injured and with gratitude for the safety of the first responders and transit employees.

At least 16 people were injured amid a shooting on an N train at the 36th Street station around 8:30 on Tuesday morning. Ten of the injured were shot.

The shooter is at large, having thrown a smoke bomb to distract the crowd at the subway. The man was wearing a construction vest and a gas mask.

Bishop Brennan will visit Sunset Park, the Brooklyn neighborhood where the shooting occurred, this afternoon. He is going to the 72nd Precinct of the New York City Police Department, and to St. Michael's parish.

